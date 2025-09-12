‘Pretty Frustrating’ - Scottie Scheffler After 21-Round Streak Ends At Procore Championship
Scottie Scheffler saw his streak of 21 consecutive sub-70 rounds come to an end despite a miracle par save on the final hole of his Procore Championship debut
A frustrated Scottie Scheffler made a miraculous par on the final hole at the Procore Championship in Napa, but it was not enough to see his record streak of sub-70 rounds come to an end.
The World No.1 has shot in the 60s every time he's teed it up in competition since the final round of the Travelers Championship in June.
His 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s tied Patrick Cantlay for the longest streak in modern day PGA Tour history, but he was unable to set a new mark on his own after shooting exactly 70 on his Procore Championship debut.
"I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall," Scheffler said. "I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."
Scheffler only managed to shoot 70 after an incredible escape on the last, when a hooked tee shot saw him play his second down the 16th hole before hitting back over the trees, grandstands and hospitality tents onto the 18th green.
"I was behind all those tents and a scoreboard, and I would have liked to have been able to see the pin when I was hitting my approach," Scheffler said.
"Granted, you should probably be on the correct hole while doing that, but I could have gotten relief from the whole grandstand tent area, but either one of them would have brought me into the rough so it wasn't quite worth it."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Two putts gave Scheffler a wild par five, but ultimately a disappointing two-under round of 70 that puts him in T38 at Silverado Resort.
That means he'll need a good second round to keep another impressive streak going, as Scheffler has finished in the top eight for an incredible 14 consecutive events - stretching back to a T20 at The Players Championship.
Scheffler is also currently on a run of 63 consecutive cuts made, but it not the active leader in that one as Xander Schauffele has made his last 71 cuts in a row.
Scheffler is one of 10 USA Ryder Cup players taking part in the Procore Championship at the request of captain Keegan Bradley, who feels a warm-up event together is key.
Scheffler is playing alongsider Ryder Cup teammates Russell Henley and JJ Spaun in the opening two rounds - in what could be a clue about potential partnerships at Bethpage Black.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.