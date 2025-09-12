‘Pretty Frustrating’ - Scottie Scheffler After 21-Round Streak Ends At Procore Championship

A frustrated Scottie Scheffler made a miraculous par on the final hole at the Procore Championship in Napa, but it was not enough to see his record streak of sub-70 rounds come to an end.

The World No.1 has shot in the 60s every time he's teed it up in competition since the final round of the Travelers Championship in June.

His 21 consecutive rounds in the 60s tied Patrick Cantlay for the longest streak in modern day PGA Tour history, but he was unable to set a new mark on his own after shooting exactly 70 on his Procore Championship debut.

"I think it was a pretty frustrating day overall," Scheffler said. "I felt like I did some things well out there, I just wasn't quite getting the reward."

Scheffler only managed to shoot 70 after an incredible escape on the last, when a hooked tee shot saw him play his second down the 16th hole before hitting back over the trees, grandstands and hospitality tents onto the 18th green.

"I was behind all those tents and a scoreboard, and I would have liked to have been able to see the pin when I was hitting my approach," Scheffler said.

"Granted, you should probably be on the correct hole while doing that, but I could have gotten relief from the whole grandstand tent area, but either one of them would have brought me into the rough so it wasn't quite worth it."

Two putts gave Scheffler a wild par five, but ultimately a disappointing two-under round of 70 that puts him in T38 at Silverado Resort.

That means he'll need a good second round to keep another impressive streak going, as Scheffler has finished in the top eight for an incredible 14 consecutive events - stretching back to a T20 at The Players Championship.

Scheffler is also currently on a run of 63 consecutive cuts made, but it not the active leader in that one as Xander Schauffele has made his last 71 cuts in a row.

Scheffler is one of 10 USA Ryder Cup players taking part in the Procore Championship at the request of captain Keegan Bradley, who feels a warm-up event together is key.

Scheffler is playing alongsider Ryder Cup teammates Russell Henley and JJ Spaun in the opening two rounds - in what could be a clue about potential partnerships at Bethpage Black.