'To The Brandel Chamblees, To The Paul McGinley's To The Rocco Mediates Of The World, I Don't Regret Anything I Said' - Collin Morikawa Issues Emotional Reply To Critics
The two-time Major winner told his critics that he doesn't regret his words after saying he doesn't owe anyone anything following his decision to not speak to the press on Sunday at Bay Hill
Collin Morikawa has responded to critics of his decision to not speak to media following his runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and specifically for his reasoning why he chose not to.
Morikawa opted not to speak to the press following his one-stroke loss to Russell Henley last week, where he was three ahead on the back nine before being overtaken after Henley's chip-in eagle on he 16th.
The Californian said he signed autographs for fans before leaving without talking to the media, and his explanation why didn't go down well with some figures in the game.
"Yeah, just heated. Just pissed. Like I don't owe anyone anything," Morikawa said ahead of The Players Championship on Tuesday.
"No offense to you guys, but for me in the moment of that time, I didn't want to be around anyone. Like, I didn't want to talk to anyone. I didn't need any sorries. I didn't need any "good playings." Like, you're just pissed.
"Honestly, if it was an hour later I would have talked to you guys, but an hour later I was on my way out to here, because I didn't want to be in Orlando anymore.
"But I just felt like I put everything I did into the, let's call it, seven hours of my time being there, right, a few hours before showing up, physio, workout. Look, my entire routine, right. I was just drained.
"I get it. Like you guys are there to figure out how we played and how things went, but in my perspective, like I just didn't want to talk to anyone, and I think that's fair to myself, you know."
Morikawa addressed those who criticized his reasoning, including Rocco Mediate who was quoted with some strong words for the two-time Major winner on Sirius XM.
“Biggest bunch of horsesh** you could ever say, period. I mean, that is the dumbest, most selfish garbage you could ever say," Mediate said.
Following his second round at TPC Sawgrass this week, Morikawa had his reply, addressing Mediate as well as Golf Channel analysts Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley.
At the end of his questions in the mixed zone, he told media that he had one more thing that he wanted to say before leaving.
"Then I just want to add one more thing," Morikawa said.
"I might bite my tongue after saying this, but to the Brandel Chamblees, to the Paul McGinleys, to the Rocco Mediates of the world, I don't regret anything I said. You know, it might have been a little bit harsh that I don't owe anyone, but I don't owe anyone. I respect the fans. I'm very thankful for them.
"I'm grateful. It makes me emotional, but it's just, it hurts to hear people say this, and especially you guys, because I finished the round and I went to go sign for 10 minutes, 15 minutes for all the people after.
"Not a single person from media went to go follow me because, I don't know. But that's me. So for people to be calling me out is, it's interesting. It just, it doesn't show anything.
"I mean, look, I get what you guys are saying. But I was there. I was signing for every single person right after the round, whether they wanted it or not. I finished second. They could care less. But yeah, I'm going to leave it at that, all right? So thank you guys."
As Collin Morikawa's media scrum wrapped, he stopped and said he wanted to address criticism he received for not speaking to media after his runner-up at Bay Hill. "I don't regret anything I said... it hurts to hear people say this"Full comments⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6GYctLRD95March 14, 2025
Morikawa shot a superb 65 on Friday, the lowest round of the week so far, courtesy of nine birdies and two bogeys.
He is nine-under-par after two rounds, which currently trails Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia by two strokes.
The 2020 PGA Champion and 2021 Open Champion is seeking his first victory since the Zozo Championship in October 2023.
