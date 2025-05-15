Rory McIlroy Becomes Latest Player To Skip Media After Poor Start To PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy's 2025 PGA Championship campaign didn't get off to the best of starts on Thursday, with the 36-year-old carding a three-over-par 74.

Being staged at Quail Hollow, a course McIlroy has won four times around, his day never got going, with the five-time Major winner producing two birdies, three bogeys and a double.

McIlroy carded one of his worse rounds at Quail Hollow (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from the three-over-par round, both McIlroy's playing partners, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, who fired two-under and one-over-par rounds respectively, appeared in the media tent, but McIlroy didn't.

In terms of Scheffler and Schauffele, the pair spoke at length about the mud balls being picked up on the course during their first rounds; however, McIlroy opted not to face questions from journalists on Thursday.

It isn't the first time the two-time PGA Championship winner has done this. At The Masters in April, McIlroy did not to speak to the media after his first round, with a level-par 72 including two double bogeys in his final four holes.

In fairness to McIlroy, he did go on to fire rounds of 66, 66 and 73 to win his first Green Jacket and complete the Career Grand Slam, defeating Justin Rose in a playoff.

McIlroy during his first round of the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just McIlroy who has opted to skip media in 2025. Back at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Collin Morikawa didn't speak to media after losing out to Russell Henley, with the American then going on to say: "I don't owe anyone anything."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Agreeing with Morikawa, McIlroy, pre-Masters, stated: "He's right. Not that I think he could have worded it a little bit better, but look, every other athlete, whether it be in the NBA, NFL, they're obligated to speak to you guys after a game. We're not.

"Whether that's something that the PGA Tour looks to in terms of putting that into their rules and regulations, but as long as that's not the case and we have that option to opt out whenever we want, expect guys to do that from time to time."

A few months later, Shane Lowry became the next player to decline a chat with media after the former Open champion lost out at the Truist Championship following two late bogeys.

To be fair to Lowry, he did talk to media at The Masters following a poor finish on Saturday, but agreed with Morikawa's earlier comments, stating: "I think we need time. I think I need a half-an-hour now to sit there and gather my thoughts.

“I can't be coming to talk to you guys straightaway. It shouldn't be happening. I don't agree with it."

A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs) A photo posted by on

At The Masters, Rose was praised by many for his actions following another playoff heartbreak at Augusta National.

Losing to his Ryder Cup teammate, Rose was typically classy in his defeat, complimenting McIlroy for his performance and his impact on the game of golf.

Similarly, in another playoff loss, J.J. Spaun received credit for his sportsmanship and attitude after falling short at The Players Championship.

Facing off against McIlroy, Spaun dumped his tee shot into the water at the par 3 17th, eventually losing by four strokes in the playoff. What's more, the American was happy to conduct an interview shortly after McIlroy's winning moment, as well as being part of a press conference just hours after his loss.