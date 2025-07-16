Wyndham Clark Banned From Oakmont After US Open Incident
Wyndham Clark has been banned from setting foot on Oakmont Country Club property after damaging the locker room there during this year's US Open
Wyndham Clark has been banned from Oakmont Country Club as a result of him damaging the locker room in the clubhouse during this year's US Open.
The 2023 US Open winner at Los Angeles Country Club had a miserable time at Oakmont this year, going 74-74 to miss the cut as JJ Spaun went on to win the title.
He wasn't the only player to vent his frustration during a brutal week at Oakmont, but Clark took things too far as he caused damage to the locker room in the clubhouse.
And his actions have had severe repercussions as he's now been banned from setting foot on the property at Oakmont Country Club - which could be a big issue as it's due to stage the US Open again in 2033.
A letter from Oakmont president John Lynch was obtained by Golf Digest and laid out several steps Clark would have to take, including couseling or anger management, to be allowed to play again at the venue.
“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior," read the letter to Oakmont members.
"Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.
"This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board.
"Reinstatement would be contingent upon Mr Clark fulfilling a number of specific conditions, including full repayment for damages, a meaningful contribution to a charity of the Board's choosing, and the successful completion of counseling and/or anger management sessions.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
For his part, Clark has apologized for his actions at Oakmont and wanted to draw a line under the matter - but Oakmont had other ideas.
“Yeah, I mean, I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows," said Clark. "I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened.
"I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things.”
And the incident in the Oakmont locker room wasn’t the first time Clark has let his frustrations get the better of him at a Major this season, so that may have had some baring on the decision.
Clark smashed his driver in the final round of May’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow after finding a bunker on the 16th.
Again, the 31-year-old issued an apology for the incident, especially as it took place right in front of a T-Mobile billboard - a company he is an ambassador for.
And so Clark looks like he's skating on thin ice after these two incidents in Majors, and many will be watching him like a hawk at Royal Portrush to see if his can keep his emotions in check this time around.
