PGA Tour Star Gifts Scotty Cameron Putters As Wedding Presents
After marrying his partner on Saturday night, it is reported that guests at Sungjae Im's wedding received Scotty Cameron putters as wedding presents
When it comes to weddings, it is often the bride and groom who receive gifts but, at Sungjae Im's wedding on Saturday evening, it appeared that some of the guests were lucky enough to receive gifts of their own.
Via a tweet by Brian Kirschner, multiple Instagram accounts posted pictures of Scottie Cameron putters that had been signed by Sungjae himself. It is believed that the 24-year-old gave them out as a gifts.
Sungjae Im got married last night and it seems like his wedding gift to guests was customized Scotty Cameron That has to be the gift ever. pic.twitter.com/lTbUW9WoaoDecember 17, 2022
There's no denying that it's a pretty special gift! Not only did they attend a superb event, but also left with one of the best golf putters that money can buy from one of the game's most iconic brands.
Although it's unclear as to what model guests were given, one particular model we have spotted on social is the Scotty Cameron Phantom X 9 putter, one of the best Scotty Cameron putters on the market.
Putting a Scotty Cameron TourType SSS Flowback 5 in the bag, it could be possible that it was one of the putters Sungjae handed out. Other possible options could be the Special Select range of putters, which include the Newport 2, which is probably the most famous putter on the planet, as well as the Select Del Mar.
A post shared by SungJae Im 임성재 (@sungjaeim330) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Either way, we certainly can't think of many better wedding gifts, and when one of my golfing mates gets married I know what I will certainly be asking them! Lastly, a big congratulations to Sungjae and his partner, who joins the likes of Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris who also got married this year.
