'We're Ready' - PGA Tour Champions Prepared For Tiger Woods Debut In 2026

PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady insists the over-50s circuit is "ready" and "well-prepared" for the potential of Tiger Woods making his debut next year.

The 15-time Major champion turns 50 in December and will have the option to play in the senior events as soon as he wishes.

When Woods is able to return is currently up in the air, though, as he underwent a seventh back surgery earlier this month, which has ruled him out of December's PNC Championship and possibly even The Masters, which is now just over five months away.

"Yes, we're ready. We're well prepared," Brady told the Golf Channel ahead of the former World No.1's 50th birthday later this year.

"We've done some white-boarding over the past year in preparation for Tiger turning 50. And if and when he plays, our tournaments are prepared.

"It is going to be more. Security, buses, portalets, concession stands -- all of that is taken into account when we plan for that.

"To be honest with you, given the last surgery, I just hope that Tiger gets back on his feet and is able to play golf again."

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Woods has never publicly confirmed whether he will or won't play the PGA Tour Champions once he turns 50, but one obvious event to add to his calendar would be the US Senior Open.

He may be fit enough to play the 2026 championship, which takes place at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio in early July.

Woods is currently tied with Bobby Jones on nine USGA Championships after winning the US Junior, US Amateur and US Open three times each.

One more USGA crown and he would lead the all-time wins with 10 - a number that seems almost impossible to beat and a record that would go down among his most impressive.

Other potential PGA Tour Champions Majors he may be eyeing up next year or in the future could be the Regions Tradition at the end of April and the Kaulig Companies Championship, formerly known as the Senior Players Championship.

It takes place the week after the US Senior Open at Firestone Country Club, a venue Woods has won at a record eight times.

Woods could use a cart in PGA Tour Champions events (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five senior Majors are all four-day, 72-hole affairs with regular tournaments on the schedule just 54-holes and three days.

Crucially, regular PGA Tour Champions events do allow the use of carts, while players have used them in Majors under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

So while it is unknown whether Woods will play in senior events, it seems likely following Brady's comments.

Jack Nicklaus also last year predicted the 15-time Major would play and "dominate" on the circuit.

"I believe he'll probably play the Senior Tour and I believe he'll probably dominate the Senior Tour.

"Tiger is too much of a competitor to not play. I don't believe he will not play. I believe he will play. I don't think Tiger will play for money. He doesn't need money. Tiger will play for competition. He loves competition, and he's very good at it, obviously."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Senior Majors 2026 Tournament Course Date Senior PGA Championship The Concession GC, Florida April 16-19 Regions Tradition Greystone G&CC, Alabama Apr 30-May 3 US Senior Open Scioto CC, Ohio Jul 2-5 Kaulig Companies Championship Firestone CC, Ohio Jul 9-12 Senior Open Gleneagles, Scotland Jul 23-26

Other notables turning 50 soon include Zach Johnson, Ben Crane and Ryan Palmer.

Brady confirmed to the Golf Channel that both Johnson and Crane would be joining the PGA Tour Champions next year.

Two-time Major winner Zach Johnson turns 50 in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Had a conversation with Zach a couple of weeks ago and I know Zach is really looking forward to coming out and seeing a lot of his old friends and competing again with them," he said, before later stating that Ben Crane "cannot wait" until he turns 50.

Brady also gave his verdict on the potential of the age limit changing on the PGA Tour Champions one day.

With the game getting younger, there is regularly talk of the minimum age being reduced on the PGA Tour Champions to allow players in their late-40s to compete, but Brady says he is happy with how things currently are.

"Well I definitely don't see us going to 55," he said.

"There has been discussion on whether or not we should lower the age. But I would tell you at least for now we think we have it right and it's been that way since the inception of this tour.

"Could that change down the road? It could, but I would also tell you that the guys that are most competitive between 45-50 are still able and willing to play the PGA Tour.

"Once again that may change and we'll be open to change but for now we're pretty comfortable where we are."