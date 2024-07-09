Tiger Woods Reveals Why He Declined US Ryder Cup Captaincy
Woods was the overwhelming favorite to succeed Zach Johnson as the next US Ryder Cup captain and had been in extended talks with the PGA of America over the role
Tiger Woods says he declined the opportunity to become United States Ryder Cup captain due to his responsibilities and commitments with the PGA Tour.
The PGA of America announced Keegan Bradley as the new Ryder Cup captain of Team USA on Monday, following months of discussions with Woods.
Woods was the overwhelming favorite to succeed Zach Johnson as the next captain and had been in extended talks with the PGA of America – which runs the US arm of the event – over the role.
However, the 15-time Major winner revealed that he turned down the offer due to a lack of time, but left the door open on potentially taking up the role in the future.
“With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain,” Woods said in a statement.
“That does not mean I wouldn't want to captain the team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide.”
Woods is a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board and has been a key figure in the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He first spoke about his reluctance to take on the Ryder Cup captaincy ahead of the PGA Championship in May.
“I’m dedicating so much time to what we’re doing with the PGA Tour, I don’t want to not fulfil the role of the captaincy if I can’t do it," he said at the time.
“What that all entails, representing team USA and the commitments to the PGA of America, the players and the fans, I need to feel that I can give the amount of time that it deserves.”
Speaking to the media after his official unveiling as US Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday, Bradley said he spoke to Woods before accepting the job.
“Before I accepted this job, I needed to talk to Tiger,” Bradley said. “I wanted to make sure and I wanted to hear from him. We had a great conversation. I certainly need his input.
“I have spoken to Tiger a bunch. I spoke to him this morning on the phone. He's been very helpful. Tiger has always been really helpful to me. He's a great voice to hear. He's been reaching out to me and helping me, which has been amazing.”
Bradley said he told Woods that he can be “as involved as he wants to be” in the lead up to next year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
“We as players we all look up to Tiger. His opinion means a lot to us. Being in team rooms with Tiger, the public doesn't realize how important this is to him. It's everything. He lives and breathes this event.
“I think it shows you how much he cares by turning this position down because he didn't feel like he could put in what he needed to do with all of his responsibilities with what's going on with the tour.”
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
‘I Want To Play On The Team’ - Keegan Bradley On His Plans As US Ryder Cup Captain
Keegan Bradley spoke about his plans as the new leader of the US Ryder Cup team, including his goal of becoming a playing captain at Bethpage Black next year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Yonex EZone GT Driver Review
Driver expert Joe Ferguson takes a look at the latest driver offering from Yonex…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
‘I Want To Play On The Team’ - Keegan Bradley On His Plans As US Ryder Cup Captain
Keegan Bradley spoke about his plans as the new leader of the US Ryder Cup team, including his goal of becoming a playing captain at Bethpage Black next year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Keegan Bradley 'Knowing Tour Trends' Could Help Team USA Fulfil Potential At 2025 Ryder Cup: Xander Schauffele
The World No.3 admitted he was initially "surprised" at Bradley's appointment but believes the relatively-low age of Team USA's new captain could actually prove to be a huge positive
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Amateur Who's Missed Out On $900k In The Last Two Weeks And Is Favorite For A PGA Tour Event
20-year-old Florida State Junior Luke Clanton looks to be a star of the future after back-to-back top-10s on the PGA Tour
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Turns Down Ryder Cup Captaincy Ahead Of Tuesday Announcement
The PGA of America has confirmed it will reveal Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday - with Tiger Woods having reportedly ruled himself out of the running to succeed Zach Johnson
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Davis Thompson Claims First PGA Tour Win And Posts Tournament Record Score At John Deere Classic
American Davis Thompson claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the John Deere Classic while breaking the record score at the tournament previously held by Michael Kim
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
John Deere Classic Round Four Tee Times
Davis Thompson leads a pack of players chasing their first PGA Tour win by two strokes heading into the final round at TPC Deere Run
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
PGA Tour Rookie Makes History With Stunning 59 At John Deere Classic
Just seven months after earning his PGA Tour card, Hayden Springer made history with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic
By Joel Kulasingham Published