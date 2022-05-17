PGA Championship Tee Times – Rounds One And Two

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The second Major of the year gets under way at Southern Hills later this week, and for the first two rounds, four-time winner Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Other groupings include Shane Lowry, 2018 and 2019 winner Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, and the world’s top three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and 2020 winner Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is hoping to continue an incredible 2022 by following up his Masters win at Augusta National with his second Major, while Rahm is also looking for his second Major win after victory in the 2021 US Open.

Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay will tee off with Ryder Cup teammates Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who won the tournament in 2017, while Harold Varner III, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are grouped together.

The full list of groupings and tee times will be published shortly.