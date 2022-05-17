PGA Championship Tee Times – Rounds One And Two
McIlroy, Woods and Spieth are grouped together for the first two rounds at Southern Hills
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The second Major of the year gets under way at Southern Hills later this week, and for the first two rounds, four-time winner Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
Other groupings include Shane Lowry, 2018 and 2019 winner Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, and the world’s top three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and 2020 winner Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is hoping to continue an incredible 2022 by following up his Masters win at Augusta National with his second Major, while Rahm is also looking for his second Major win after victory in the 2021 US Open.
Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay will tee off with Ryder Cup teammates Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who won the tournament in 2017, while Harold Varner III, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are grouped together.
The full list of groupings and tee times will be published shortly.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'He Should Be Here' - McIlroy On Mickelson's PGA Championship Absence
The Northern Irishman is disappointed Lefty won't be at Southern Hills to defend his title
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Why Is Phil Mickelson Missing The PGA Championship?
We detail the events leading up to Phil Mickelson's withdrawal from the PGA Championship
By James Hibbitt • Published