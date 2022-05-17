PGA Championship Tee Times – Rounds One And Two

McIlroy, Woods and Spieth are grouped together for the first two rounds at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth
The second Major of the year gets under way at Southern Hills later this week, and for the first two rounds, four-time winner Tiger Woods has been grouped with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Other groupings include Shane Lowry, 2018 and 2019 winner Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott, and the world’s top three, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and 2020 winner Collin Morikawa. Scheffler is hoping to continue an incredible 2022 by following up his Masters win at Augusta National with his second Major, while Rahm is also looking for his second Major win after victory in the 2021 US Open

Elsewhere, Patrick Cantlay will tee off with Ryder Cup teammates Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, who won the tournament in 2017, while Harold Varner III, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler are grouped together.

The full list of groupings and tee times will be published shortly.

