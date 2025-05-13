PGA Championship Tee Times 2025: Rounds One And Two

It's PGA Championship week and the big group to watch over the first two days at Quail Hollow will be the trio of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Rory McIlroy and No.3 Xander Schauffele.

The world's top three players will play the first 36 holes together in the all-star grouping on Thursday and Friday, going off at 8.22am ET in round one and 1.47pm ET on day two.

As always with the PGA Championship, there are plenty of monster groupings to look out for so take a look at all of the tee times below (all listed in ET):

PGA Championship tee times: Round 1

Round 1: 1st tee morning wave

7am: Luke Donald, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer

7.11am: John Somers, Taylor Moore, David Puig

7.22am: Kurt Kitayama, Nic Ishee, Alex Noren

7.33am: JT Poston, Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Johnson

7.44am: Davis Thompson, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria

7.55am: Harris English, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

8.06am: Stephan Jaeger, Chris Kirk, Robert MacIntyre

8.17am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Karl Vilips, Laurie Canter

8.28am: Si Woo Kim, Sam Stevens, Rico Hoey

8.39am: Bobby Gates, Lee Hodges, Ben Griffin

8.50am: Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

9.01am: Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

9.12am: Dylan Newman, Daniel Van Tonder, Victor Perez

Round 1: 10th tee morning wave

7.05am: John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

7.16am: Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

7.27am: Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

7.38am: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

7.49am: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

8am: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

8.11am: Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

8.22am: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

8.33am: Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Max Greyserman

8.44am: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

8.55am: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

9.06am: John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

9.17am: Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Round 1: 1st tee afternoon wave

12.30pm: Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

12.41pm: Erik Van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

12.52pm: Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

1.03pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

1.14pm: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

1.25pm: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

1.36pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

1.47pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

1.58pm: Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

2.09pm: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

2.20pm: Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

2.31pm: Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

2.42pm: Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Round 1: 10th tee afternoon wave

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

12.25pm: Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

12.36pm: Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

12.47pm: Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

12.58pm: Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, JJ Spaun

1.09pm: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

1.20pm: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

1.31pm: Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

1.42pm: Rasmus Neergard-Petersen, Patton Kizzie, Matt McCarty

1.53pm: Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

2.04pm: Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

2.15pm: Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

2.26pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

2.37pm: Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, Johnny Keefer

PGA Championship tee times: Round 2

Round 2: 1st tee morning wave

7am: Keith Mitchell, Bob Sowards, Adam Hadwin

7.11am: Eric Cole, Eric Steger, Cam Davis

7.22am: Austin Eckroat, Brian Bergstol, Jacob Bridgeman

7.33am: Niklas Norgaard, Byeong Hun An, JJ Spaun

7.44am: Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Dean Burmester

7.55am: Joe Highsmith, Cameron Young, Aaron Rai

8.06am: Tom Hoge, Matthieu Pavon, Taylor Pendrith

8.17am: Rasmus Neergard-Petersen, Patton Kizzie, Matt McCarty

8.28am: Tyler Collet, Jimmy Walker, Richard Bland

8.39am: Jason Dufner, Michael Thorbjornsen, Shaun Micheel

8.50am: Rafael Campos, Ryan Lenahan, Matt Wallace

9.01am: Jhonattan Vegas, Elvis Smylie, Brian Campbell

9.12am: Kevin Yu, Larkin Gross, Johnny Keefer

Round 2: 10th tee morning wave

7.05am: Michael Kartrude, Sami Valimaki, Jake Knapp

7.16am: Erik Van Rooyen, Michael Block, Mackenzie Hughes

7.27am: Lucas Glover, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann

7.38am: Tyrrell Hatton, Will Zalatoris, Adam Scott

7.49am: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa

8am: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, Ludvig Aberg

8.11am: Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark, Tom Kim

8.22am: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland

8.33am: Sergio Garcia, Daniel Berger, Russell Henley

8.44am: Justin Rose, Cameron Smith, Brian Harman

8.55am: Brandon Bingaman, Davis Riley, Sungjae Im

9.06am: Takumi Kanaya, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom McKibbin

9.17am: Keita Nakajima, Timothy Wiseman, Beau Hossler

Round 2: 1st tee afternoon wave

12.30pm: John Parry, Justin Hicks, Ryan Fox

12.41pm: Andre Chi, Patrick Fishburn, Seamus Power

12.52pm: Max McGreevy, Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka

1.03pm: Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry

1.14pm: Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Day

1.25pm: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick

1.36pm: Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

1.47pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1.58pm: Tony Finau, Nicolai Hojgaard, Max Greyserman

2.09pm: Andrew Novak, Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy

2.20pm: Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2.31pm: John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2.42pm: Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

Round 2: 10th tee afternoon wave