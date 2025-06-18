Travelers Championship 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
A star-studded field is present at TPC River Highlands, where the final Signature Event of 2025 takes place at the Travelers Championship
Following on from JJ Spaun's victory at the US Open, the circuit moves to TPC River Highlands and the Travelers Championship.
Being the final $20 million Signature Event of the season, Scottie Scheffler returns to defend the title that he claimed 12 months ago, getting his first two rounds underway with US Open champion, Spaun.
They tee off at 1.45pm and 10.35am on Thursday and Friday, with the Major winning duo the marquee group for the second round.
Along with Spaun and Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy is alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. The pair get their rounds underway at 10.35am and 1.45pm on Thursday and Friday.
Featured pairings on Thursday are Jason Day and Max Homa (9.10am) and Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns (10.25am). On Friday, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama (10.10am) and Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton (10.45am) are the featured groups.
Being a Signature Event, there are plenty of big pairings to look out for and, aside from the marquee and featured groups, there's also the duos of Adam Scott and Cameron Young, as well as Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.
Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Travelers Championship below:
Travelers Championship Tee Times: Round One
ET/BST
- 8.00am/1.00pm: Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
- 8.10am/1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
- 8.20am/1.20pm: Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
- 8.30am/1.30pm: Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
- 8.40am/1.40pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
- 8.50am/1.50pm: Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.00am/2.00pm: Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
- 9.10am/2.10pm: Jason Day, Max Homa
- 9.20am/2.20pm: Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 9.35am/2.35pm: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
- 9.45am/2.45pm: Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
- 9.55am/2.55pm: Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10.05am/3.05pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 10.15am/3.15pm: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
- 10.25am/3.25pm: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
- 10.35am/3.35pm: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
- 10.45am/3.45pm: Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
- 10.55am/3.55pm: Harris English, Lucas Glover
- 11.10am/4.10pm: Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
- 11.30am/4.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
- 11.40am/4.40pm: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
- 11.50am/4.50pm: Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 12.10pm/5.10pm: Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 12.20pm/5.20pm: Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
- 12.30pm/5.30pm: Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
- 12.45pm/5.45pm: Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
- 1.05pm/6.05pm: Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
- 1.15pm/6.15pm: J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1.25pm/6.25pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.35pm/6.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- 1.45pm/6.45pm: JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
- 1.55pm/6.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
- 2.05pm/7.05pm: Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
Travelers Championship Tee Times: Round Two
- 8.00am/1.00pm: Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens
- 8.10am/1.10pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland
- 8.20am/1.20pm: Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim
- 8.30am/1.30pm: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard
- 8.40am/1.40pm: Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap
- 8.50am/1.50pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im
- 9.00/2.00pm: Cam Davis, Alex Noren
- 9.10am/2.10pm: Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole
- 9.20am/2.20pm: Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim
- 9.35am/2.35pm: Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia
- 9.45am/2.45pm: Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai
- 9.55am/2.55pm: Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy
- 10.05am/3.05pm: J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10.15am/3.15pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10.25am/3.25pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa
- 10.35am/3.35pm: JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler
- 10.45am/3.45pm: Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton
- 10.55am/3.55pm: Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11.10am/4.10pm: Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu
- 11.30am/4.30pm: Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim
- 11.40am/4.40pm: Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall
- 11.50am/4.50pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid
- 12.00pm/5.00pm: Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.10pm/5.10pm: Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon
- 12.20pm/5.20pm: Jason Day, Max Homa
- 12.30pm/5.30pm: Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An
- 12.45pm/5.45pm: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman
- 1.05pm/6.05pm: Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.15pm/6.15pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 1.25pm/6.25pm: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre
- 1.35pm/6.35pm: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
- 1.45pm/6.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley
- 1.55pm/6.55pm: Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin
- 2.05pm/7.05pm: Harris English, Lucas Glover
