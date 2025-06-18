Travelers Championship 2025 Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

Following on from JJ Spaun's victory at the US Open, the circuit moves to TPC River Highlands and the Travelers Championship.

Being the final $20 million Signature Event of the season, Scottie Scheffler returns to defend the title that he claimed 12 months ago, getting his first two rounds underway with US Open champion, Spaun.

They tee off at 1.45pm and 10.35am on Thursday and Friday, with the Major winning duo the marquee group for the second round.

Along with Spaun and Scheffler, Masters champion Rory McIlroy is alongside US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. The pair get their rounds underway at 10.35am and 1.45pm on Thursday and Friday.

Featured pairings on Thursday are Jason Day and Max Homa (9.10am) and Ludvig Aberg and Sam Burns (10.25am). On Friday, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama (10.10am) and Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton (10.45am) are the featured groups.

Being a Signature Event, there are plenty of big pairings to look out for and, aside from the marquee and featured groups, there's also the duos of Adam Scott and Cameron Young, as well as Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Travelers Championship below:

Travelers Championship Tee Times: Round One

ET/BST

8.00am/1.00pm: Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley

Brian Campbell, Bud Cauley 8.10am/1.10pm: Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu

Nick Taylor, Kevin Yu 8.20am/1.20pm: Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim

Joe Highsmith, Tom Kim 8.30am/1.30pm: Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall

Min Woo Lee, Harry Hall 8.40am/1.40pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid

Mackenzie Hughes, Matti Schmid 8.50am/1.50pm: Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tony Finau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9.00am/2.00pm: Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon

Wyndham Clark, Matthieu Pavon 9.10am/2.10pm: Jason Day, Max Homa

Jason Day, Max Homa 9.20am/2.20pm: Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An

Austin Eckroat, Byeong Hun An 9.35am/2.35pm: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger

Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger 9.45am/2.45pm: Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman

Adam Hadwin, Max Greyserman 9.55am/2.55pm: Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood

Tom Hoge, Tommy Fleetwood 10.05am/3.05pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Young

Adam Scott, Cameron Young 10.15am/3.15pm: Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre 10.25am/3.25pm: Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns

Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns 10.35am/3.35pm: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley

Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley 10.45am/3.45pm: Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin

Ryan Fox, Ben Griffin 10.55am/3.55pm: Harris English, Lucas Glover

Harris English, Lucas Glover 11.10am/4.10pm: Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens

Daniel Berger, Sam Stevens 11.20am/4.20pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland

Jhonattan Vegas, Gary Woodland 11.30am/4.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim

Rickie Fowler, Michael Kim 11.40am/4.40pm: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard

Maverick McNealy, Ryan Gerard 11.50am/4.50pm: Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap

Russell Henley, Nick Dunlap 12.00pm/5.00pm: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im 12.10pm/5.10pm: Cam Davis, Alex Noren

Cam Davis, Alex Noren 12.20pm/5.20pm: Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole

Taylor Pendrith, Eric Cole 12.30pm/5.30pm: Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim

Thomas Detry, Si Woo Kim 12.45pm/5.45pm: Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia

Brian Harman, Akshay Bhatia 12.55pm/5.55pm: Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka, Aaron Rai 1.05pm/6.05pm: Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy

Shane Lowry, Denny McCarthy 1.15pm/6.15pm: J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston, Matt Fitzpatrick 1.25pm/6.25pm: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama 1.35pm/6.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa 1.45pm/6.45pm: JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler

JJ Spaun, Scottie Scheffler 1.55pm/6.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton

Jordan Spieth, Luke Clanton 2.05pm/7.05pm: Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman

Travelers Championship Tee Times: Round Two