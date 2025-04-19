RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four
A fascinating final day is in prospect at Harbour Town as some big names challenge for the title - here are the tee times for Sunday
The latest of the PGA Tour's signature events, the RBC Heritage, is set for a captivating final day as players compete for the $3.6m first prize.
The third round at Harbour Town began with Justin Thomas holding a two-shot lead as he went in search of his first win since the PGA Championship three years ago. However, he was soon joined at the top of the leaderboard by Si Woo Kim, who took the solo lead on the back nine.
Kim held a three-shot advantage on the final hole, but when Thomas birdied for a 69 and Kim made a bogey for a 66, the South Korean's lead was down to just one.
Despite that, it's Andrew Novak who will play with Kim in the final group after his 66 left him one back. the two go off at 1.55pm EDT (6.55pm BST), with Thomas and Maverick McNealy, who is two off the lead, in the penultimate group. They begin at 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST).
Valero Texas Open winner Brian Harman is also in contention just three off the lead. He's grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, with the pair beginning at 1.35pm EDT (6.35pm BST).
The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, and he starts the final round on 11-under, four behind Kim. He's grouped with Russell Henley on the same score, with the pair beginning at 1.25pm EDT (6.25pm BST).
Below are the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.
RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round Four
EDT/BST
- 7.45am (12.45pm): Joe Highsmith, Nick Dunlap
- 7.55am (12.55pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sahith Theegala
- 8.05am (1.05pm): Patrick Rodgers, Min Woo Lee
- 8.15am (1.15pm): Bud Cauley, Adam Hadwin
- 8.25am (1.25pm): Collin Morikawa, Matthieu Pavon
- 8.35am (1.35pm): JJ Spaun, Robert MacIntyre
- 8.45am (1.45pm): Michael Kim, Corey Conners
- 8.55am (1.55pm): Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Ludvig Aberg, Gary Woodland
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Taylor Pendrith, Max Homa
- 9.30am (2.30pm): Tony Finau, Lucas Glover
- 9.40am (2.40pm): Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens
- 9.50am (2.50pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Aaron Rai
- 10.00am (3.00pm): Will Zalatoris, Austin Eckroat
- 10.10am (3.10pm): Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia
- 10.35am (3.35pm): Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10.45am (3.45pm): Karl Vilips, Ryan Gerard
- 10.55am (3.55pm): Jason Day, Sami Valimaki
- 11.05am (4.05pm): Chris Kirk, Thomas Detry
- 11.15am (4.15pm): Adam Scott, Sam Burns
- 11.25am (4.25pm): Sepp Straka, Justin Rose
- 11.35am (4.35pm): JT Poston, Eric Cole
- 11.50am (4.50pm): Billy Horschel, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.00pm (5.00pm): Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Sunjae Im, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.20pm (5.20pm): Viktor Hovland, Tom Hoge
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Shane Lowry, Daniel Berger
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Wyndham Clark, Byeong Hun An
- 12.50pm (5.50pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Campbell
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Cam Davis, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1.15pm (6.15pm): Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.45pm (6.45pm): Justin Thomas, Maverick McNealy
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Si Woo Kim, Andrew Novak
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
