RBC Heritage Tee Times 2025: Round Four

The latest of the PGA Tour's signature events, the RBC Heritage, is set for a captivating final day as players compete for the $3.6m first prize.

The third round at Harbour Town began with Justin Thomas holding a two-shot lead as he went in search of his first win since the PGA Championship three years ago. However, he was soon joined at the top of the leaderboard by Si Woo Kim, who took the solo lead on the back nine.

Kim held a three-shot advantage on the final hole, but when Thomas birdied for a 69 and Kim made a bogey for a 66, the South Korean's lead was down to just one.

Despite that, it's Andrew Novak who will play with Kim in the final group after his 66 left him one back. the two go off at 1.55pm EDT (6.55pm BST), with Thomas and Maverick McNealy, who is two off the lead, in the penultimate group. They begin at 1.45pm EDT (6.45pm BST).

Andrew Novak is in the final group with Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valero Texas Open winner Brian Harman is also in contention just three off the lead. He's grouped with Tommy Fleetwood, with the pair beginning at 1.35pm EDT (6.35pm BST).

The defending champion is Scottie Scheffler, and he starts the final round on 11-under, four behind Kim. He's grouped with Russell Henley on the same score, with the pair beginning at 1.25pm EDT (6.25pm BST).

Below are the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Tee Times: Round Four

EDT/BST