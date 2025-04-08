The Masters Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is grouped with a former World No.1 and an amateur in the opening two rounds of The Masters
The wait is almost over with The Masters getting underway at Augusta National on Thursday morning, and now, the tee times and groupings are out for the first two rounds.
The first round action gets underway at 7:40am ET (12:40pm BST), with Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire in the first group. After that, there's a steady flow until 1:45pm EST (6:45pm BST) when Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns are the last to go off.
Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion after he won the Green Jacket for the second time last year. The current World No.1 is teeing it up alongside a player who used to hold that position in the rankings, Justin Thomas, as well as one of five amateurs in the field, Jose Luis Ballester. The three get underway in the first round at 10:15am EST (3:15pm BST), with a tee time of 1:23pm EST (6:23pm BST) in the second round.
Rory McIlroy is in some of the best form of his career, with two PGA Tour wins so far this season. He's bidding to finally claim the title at the 17th time attempt. In the first two rounds, he's alongside last year's runner-up Ludvig Aberg and two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia. They begin at 1:12pm EST (6:12pm BST) in the first round and 9:58am EST (2:58pm BST) in the second round.
Jon Rahm is one of 12 LIV Golfers in the field, and the 2023 champion begins his attempt to reclaim the title at 1:34pm EST (6:34pm BST) in the first round alongside Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood. They begin the second round at 10:26am EST (2:26pm BST).
Another former champion in the field is 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama. He's playing alongside US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, with the three beginning on Thursday at 1:23pm EST (6:23pm BST) and a tee time of 10:15am EST (3:15pm BST) on Friday.
Below is the full list of tee times for the opening two rounds of The Masters.
The Masters Tee Times - Notable Groups
Round One
- 9:47am (2:47pm): Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
Round Two
- 9:58am (2:58pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 10:26am (2:26pm): Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
The Masters Tee Times
Round One (EST/BST)
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 8:13am (1:13am): Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 8:24am (1:24am): Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- 8:52am (1:52am): Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 9:03am (2:03pm): Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 9:14am (2:14pm): Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 9:36am (2:36pm): Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 9:47am (2:47pm): Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 9:58am (2:58pm): Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 10:26am (2:26pm): Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:37am (3:37pm): Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
- 10:48am (3:48pm): Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 10:59am (3:59pm): Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 11:21am (4:21pm): Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 11:38am (4:38pm): Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:49am (4:49pm): Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 12:11pm (5:11pm): Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 12:22pm (5:22pm): Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 12:33pm (5:33pm): Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
Round Two (EST/BST)
- 7:40am (12:40pm): Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat
- 7:51am (12:51pm): Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk
- 8:02am (1:02pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell
- 8:13am (1:13am): Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (a)
- 8:24am (1:24am): Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:35am (1:35pm): Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (a)
- 8:52am (1:52am): Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
- 9:03am (2:03pm): Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (a)
- 9:14am (2:14pm): Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger
- 9:25am (2:25pm): Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:36am (2:36pm): Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 9:47am (2:47pm): Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 9:58am (2:58pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry
- 10:26am (2:26pm): Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:37am (3:37pm): Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns
- 10:48am (3:48pm): Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire
- 10:59am (3:59pm): Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:21am (4:21pm): Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
- 11:38am (4:38pm): Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
- 11:49am (4:49pm): Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai
- 12:11pm (5:11pm): Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:22pm (5:22pm): Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:33pm (5:33pm): Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An
- 12:50pm (5:50pm): Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap
- 1:01pm (6:01pm): Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee
- 1:12pm (6:12pm): Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley
- 1:23pm (6:23pm): Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- 1:34pm (6:34pm): Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1:45pm (6:45pm): Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry
