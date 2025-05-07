Truist Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two
Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Truist Championship, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title
The Truist Championship is the sixth Signature Event of 2025 and, just like the previous iterations, it's set to have a star-studded field.
Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament, which takes place at Philadelphia Cricket Club instead of Quail Hollow Club this year, with McIlroy searching for a fifth title in this event.
In terms of start time, the recently crowned Career Grand Slam winner gets his campaign underway alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 12.26pm local time on Thursday, as well as 11.20am on Friday.
They are the marquee group for the Truist Championship, with Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy and Jordan Spieth (12.15pm) and Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa (12.37pm) the other featured groups on Thursday.
Keegan Bradley, who reportedly held a Ryder Cup dinner for numerous US players on Tuesday, plays alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with the trio getting underway at 12.26pm local time on Thursday.
The 12.37pm tee time of Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka will also draw some attention, while Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Akshay Bhatia are selected as a featured group on Friday.
As mentioned, the Truist Championship is being staged at Philadelphia Cricket Club, instead of Quail Hollow. This is due to the fact that Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship next week.
In terms of big names missing this week's tournament, World No.1 and recent CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner, Scottie Scheffler, isn't in the field, with the American taking a week off before next week's second men's Major of 2025.
Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Truist Championship below:
Truist Championship Tee Times - Round One
1st Hole (ET/GMT)
- 11.09am/4.09pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 11.31am/4.31pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 11.42am/4.42pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 11.53am/4.53pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.04pm/5.04pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 12.26pm/5.26pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.37pm/5.37pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 12.48pm/5.48pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 12.59pm/5.59pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
10th Hole (ET/GMT)
- 11.09am/4.09pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 11.31am/4.31pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 11.42am/4.42pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 11.53am/4.53pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 12.04pm/5.04pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12.26pm/5.26pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 12.37pm/5.37pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
- 12.48pm/5.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 12.59pm/5.59pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
Truist Championship Tee Times - Round Two
1st Hole (ET/GMT)
- 11.09am/4.09pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
- 11.31am/4.31pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
- 11.42am/4.42pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
- 11.53am/4.53pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.04pm/5.04pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 12.26pm/5.26pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
- 12.37pm/5.37pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
- 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
- 12.59pm/5.59pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
10th Hole (ET/GMT)
- 11.09am/4.09pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
- 11.20am/4.20pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.31am/4.31pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
- 11.42am/4.42pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
- 11.53am/4.53pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
- 12.04pm/5.04pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
- 12.26pm/5.26pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
- 12.37pm/5.37pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
- 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
- 12.59pm/5.59pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
- 1.10pm/6.10pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
How To Watch The Truist Championship
US/ET
- Thursday 8th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday 9th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday 10th May: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday 11th May: 7.30am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday 8th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday 9th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday 10th May: 4.00 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday 11th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
