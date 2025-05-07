Truist Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two

The Truist Championship is the sixth Signature Event of 2025 and, just like the previous iterations, it's set to have a star-studded field.

Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament, which takes place at Philadelphia Cricket Club instead of Quail Hollow Club this year, with McIlroy searching for a fifth title in this event.

In terms of start time, the recently crowned Career Grand Slam winner gets his campaign underway alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 12.26pm local time on Thursday, as well as 11.20am on Friday.

They are the marquee group for the Truist Championship, with Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy and Jordan Spieth (12.15pm) and Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa (12.37pm) the other featured groups on Thursday.

Keegan Bradley, who reportedly held a Ryder Cup dinner for numerous US players on Tuesday, plays alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with the trio getting underway at 12.26pm local time on Thursday.

The 12.37pm tee time of Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka will also draw some attention, while Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Akshay Bhatia are selected as a featured group on Friday.

As mentioned, the Truist Championship is being staged at Philadelphia Cricket Club, instead of Quail Hollow. This is due to the fact that Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship next week.

In terms of big names missing this week's tournament, World No.1 and recent CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner, Scottie Scheffler, isn't in the field, with the American taking a week off before next week's second men's Major of 2025.

Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Truist Championship below:

Truist Championship Tee Times - Round One

1st Hole (ET/GMT)

11.09am/4.09pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 11.20am/4.20pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 11.31am/4.31pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 11.42am/4.42pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 11.53am/4.53pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 12.04pm/5.04pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 12.15pm/5.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 12.26pm/5.26pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 12.37pm/5.37pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 12.48pm/5.48pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 12.59pm/5.59pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 1.10pm/6.10pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

10th Hole (ET/GMT)

11.09am/4.09pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard 11.20am/4.20pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy 11.31am/4.31pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin 11.42am/4.42pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren 11.53am/4.53pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris 12.04pm/5.04pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun 12.15pm/5.15pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen 12.26pm/5.26pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose 12.37pm/5.37pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka

Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka 12.48pm/5.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 12.59pm/5.59pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1.10pm/6.10pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

Truist Championship Tee Times - Round Two

1st Hole (ET/GMT)

11.09am/4.09pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen 11.20am/4.20pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose 11.31am/4.31pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka

Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka 11.42am/4.42pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia 11.53am/4.53pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.04pm/5.04pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman 12.15pm/5.15pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard 12.26pm/5.26pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy 12.37pm/5.37pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren 12.59pm/5.59pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris 1.10pm/6.10pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

10th Hole (ET/GMT)

11.09am/4.09pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth

Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 11.20am/4.20pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 11.31am/4.31pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 11.42am/4.42pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa

Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 11.53am/4.53pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim

Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 12.04pm/5.04pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard 12.15pm/5.15pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens

Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 12.26pm/5.26pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge

Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 12.37pm/5.37pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman

Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole

Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 12.59pm/5.59pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger

J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 1.10pm/6.10pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

How To Watch The Truist Championship

US/ET

Thursday 8th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday 9th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday 10th May: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)

8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App) Sunday 11th May: 7.30am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST