Truist Championship Tee Times: Round One And Two

Check out the full tee times for rounds one and two of the Truist Championship, where Rory McIlroy returns to defend his title

Rory McIlroy shakes hands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The Truist Championship is the sixth Signature Event of 2025 and, just like the previous iterations, it's set to have a star-studded field.

Rory McIlroy headlines the tournament, which takes place at Philadelphia Cricket Club instead of Quail Hollow Club this year, with McIlroy searching for a fifth title in this event.

Rory McIlroy poses with the Wells Fargo Championship trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of start time, the recently crowned Career Grand Slam winner gets his campaign underway alongside Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood at 12.26pm local time on Thursday, as well as 11.20am on Friday.

They are the marquee group for the Truist Championship, with Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy and Jordan Spieth (12.15pm) and Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa (12.37pm) the other featured groups on Thursday.

Keegan Bradley, who reportedly held a Ryder Cup dinner for numerous US players on Tuesday, plays alongside Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, with the trio getting underway at 12.26pm local time on Thursday.

Shane Lowry and Justin Rose shake hands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 12.37pm tee time of Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka will also draw some attention, while Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Akshay Bhatia are selected as a featured group on Friday.

As mentioned, the Truist Championship is being staged at Philadelphia Cricket Club, instead of Quail Hollow. This is due to the fact that Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship next week.

In terms of big names missing this week's tournament, World No.1 and recent CJ Cup Byron Nelson winner, Scottie Scheffler, isn't in the field, with the American taking a week off before next week's second men's Major of 2025.

Check out the full tee times for round one and two of the Truist Championship below:

Truist Championship Tee Times - Round One

1st Hole (ET/GMT)

  • 11.09am/4.09pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
  • 11.20am/4.20pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
  • 11.31am/4.31pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
  • 11.42am/4.42pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
  • 11.53am/4.53pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12.04pm/5.04pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland
  • 12.15pm/5.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
  • 12.26pm/5.26pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12.37pm/5.37pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
  • 12.48pm/5.48pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
  • 12.59pm/5.59pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
  • 1.10pm/6.10pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard

10th Hole (ET/GMT)

  • 11.09am/4.09pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 11.20am/4.20pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
  • 11.31am/4.31pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
  • 11.42am/4.42pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
  • 11.53am/4.53pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
  • 12.04pm/5.04pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun
  • 12.15pm/5.15pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 12.26pm/5.26pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
  • 12.37pm/5.37pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
  • 12.48pm/5.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
  • 12.59pm/5.59pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 1.10pm/6.10pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

Truist Championship Tee Times - Round Two

1st Hole (ET/GMT)

  • 11.09am/4.09pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 11.20am/4.20pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose
  • 11.31am/4.31pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka
  • 11.42am/4.42pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11.53am/4.53pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.04pm/5.04pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 12.15pm/5.15pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 12.26pm/5.26pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy
  • 12.37pm/5.37pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin
  • 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren
  • 12.59pm/5.59pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris
  • 1.10pm/6.10pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

10th Hole (ET/GMT)

  • 11.09am/4.09pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth
  • 11.20am/4.20pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11.31am/4.31pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa
  • 11.42am/4.42pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa
  • 11.53am/4.53pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim
  • 12.04pm/5.04pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard
  • 12.15pm/5.15pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
  • 12.26pm/5.26pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge
  • 12.37pm/5.37pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman
  • 12.48pm/5.48pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole
  • 12.59pm/5.59pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger
  • 1.10pm/6.10pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland

How To Watch The Truist Championship

US/ET

  • Thursday 8th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Friday 9th May: 8.00am - 2.00pm (ESPN+), 2.00 - 6.00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday 10th May: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday 11th May: 7.30am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App), 3.00 - 6.00pm (CBS/Paramount+/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday 8th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday 9th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday 10th May: 4.00 - 11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday 11th May: 4.00 - 11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸