Patrick Reed Among 10 DP World Tour Pros To Earn A PGA Tour Card For 2027

The 2026 DP World Tour season has drawn to a close, with the DP World Tour Championship settling the season-long Race to Dubai.

At the event, which was won by Tyrrell Hatton, several players had the opportunity to finish top of the Race to Dubai rankings.

In the end, it came down to whether Rory McIlroy would claim the title for a record-equaling eighth time or if Eugenio Chacarra could win the Race to Dubai for the first time in his career.

McIlroy prevailed to join Colin Montgomerie with the most Race to Dubai titles and scoop a $2 million bonus payment.

However, he wasn’t the only player to leave Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course with huge satisfaction thanks to his final position in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Since 2023, the top 10 non-exempt players in the final Race to Dubai rankings earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

That’s not a situation that everyone is on board with. For example, three-time European Tour winner Peter Baker has called for it to be scrapped, reasoning that the practice leaves the DP World Tour weaker.

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Whatever the pros and cons, it remains in place and, as usual, 10 players now face the prospect of a career-changing move to the US-based circuit for the 2027 season.

Here are the 10 players who earned PGA Tour cards via the 2026 Race to Dubai rankings.

Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra missed out on the Race to Dubai title, but earned his first PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenio Chacarra went into the DP World Tour Championship leading the way in the Race to Dubai.

While he missed out on the title, he can look back on a hugely successful season that led to him earning his first PGA Tour card.

Chacarra claimed three DP World Tour wins in 2026 – the KLM Open, the Italian Open and the DP World India Championship.

As a result, he takes up his place on the PGA Tour for the 2027 season, less than three years after leaving LIV Golf.

Chacarra also plans to play on the DP World Tour next season, saying: “I love the DP World Tour. It's been so much for me and hopefully I can start good over there and come here as much as possible.”

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed returns to the PGA Tour after five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Reed left his LIV Golf career behind even more recently than Chacarra, having committed to a full DP World Tour schedule at the start of the year.

It didn’t take him long to put himself into a strong position for a PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Reed cruised to victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January and followed that up with a win at the Qatar Masters two weeks later to all but secure his PGA Tour card at that early stage of the season.

Several more impressive performances followed, including T2 at the Amgen Irish Open.

They ensured he headed to the DP World Tour Championship in contention for the Race to Dubai title.

While he couldn’t manage that, finishing fourth in the rankings ensured that in 2027 he will play on the PGA Tour for the first time in five years.

Casey Jarvis

Casey Jarvis heads to the PGA Tour for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wins at the weather-affected Magical Kenya Open and the Investec South African Open Championship set Casey Jarvis on his way to his first PGA Tour card.

Those titles were backed up by eye-catching performances elsewhere, including a tie for second at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, meaning he’s the third of the 10 new arrivals on the PGA Tour via the rankings.

Following the DP World Tour Championship, the South African explained what earning his card means to him, saying: “It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid, and to achieve that dream this season was amazing."

Jayden Schaper

Jayden Schaper won twice in the 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second South African heading to the PGA Tour is Jayden Schaper.

He won the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open early in the season to give himself a foothold.

More big performances followed, including T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and eighth at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Not surprisingly, he's relishing the chance to test his abilities in the US.

He said: "I always liked playing golf in the States. I got a few opportunities when I was a kid. Looking forward to being back there."

Daniel Hillier

Daniel Hillier placed runner-up three times (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealander Hillier shot to prominence with victory at the 2023 British Masters, and he nearly did it again in 2026, finishing runner-up to Joe Dean.

That was something of a theme for Hillier through the season, with runner-up finishes also coming at the Dubai Invitational and the DP World India Championship.

While a second DP World Tour win eluded him, a PGA Tour card didn't, a year after he narrowly missed out.

He's looking forward to taking advice from fellow New Zealander Ryan Fox as he embarks on his PGA Tour career.

He said: "I'm up for it. That's what I wanted to do since I was a little kid and since I started playing competitive golf.

"And having Foxy out there as well, he will be a great guy to sort of lean on and pick his brains on about the golf courses and whatnot and how everything works over there."

Jacob Skov Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen came close to winning several times on his way to his maiden PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Hillier, it was a season of near-misses for the Dane.

Olesen had seven top-five finishes without a win, but that is unlikely to be a big concern as he contemplates a future on the PGA Tour.

The 2024 Amateur Champion, who played college golf in America, is confident he can adapt to the challenge.

He said: "Having been in college five years in the States, I know America quite well. I know all the different types of grass.

"I think we play out here on more different grasses than they do because we are all over the world and they are not... I feel ready."

Oliver Lindell

Oliver Lindell finished the season on a high (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Lindell saved his best performance of the season for the very end, placing T3 at the DP World Tour Championship.

Other big results this season included runner-up at the KLM Open and the Danish Golf Championship.

As a result, the Finn is the seventh player to earn a PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai.

Lindell heads Stateside two seasons after graduating to the DP World Tour from the HotelPlanner Tour.

Andy Sullivan

Andy Sullivan heads to the PGA Tour 16 years into his professional career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player heading to the PGA Tour for the first time is Englishman Sullivan.

The 39-year-old will head to the US 16 years into a professional career that includes four DP World Tour wins.

He couldn't add to that tally in 2026, but several top-10s, including runner-up at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, were more than enough to cap a strong season with a PGA Tour card.

Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger has his first PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former LIV Golfer making his way to the PGA Tour is Austrian Wiesberger.

He left the circuit at the end of the 2023 season, returning to the DP World Tour in 2024 after serving a suspension and LIV Golf reportedly settled the fines.

It took some time until he added to his haul of DP World Tour titles, but he managed it at the 2026 Volvo China Open, with T5 at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship another highlight.

As a result, he has a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career at the age of 41.

Joe Dean

Joe Dean's remarkable career trajectory continues with a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Englishman Joe Dean's maiden DP World Tour title came at the Husqvarna British Masters in September.

It proved crucial, too, as it helped him secure the 10th and final PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai rankings.

The achievement is the latest in a remarkable career that, less than three years ago, saw Dean working as a supermarket delivery driver to fund his life on the DP World Tour.