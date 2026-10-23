With the halfway cut made at the Genesis Championship it means that several well known players have lost their DP World Tour cards for 2027.

It's a long, tough season and for those who have come up short in Korea it likely means a trip to Qualifying School in Spain next month, which is set to be a brutal battle for places with LIV Golf leavers expected to bolster the field.

The top 100 in the Race To Dubai rankings after the Genesis Championship will retain their full playing rights for 2027, but even after two rounds there was plenty of movement up and down that crucial part of the standings.

Some players still have work to do but have a fighting chance over the weekend at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, while those not making the trip such as Eddie Pepperell face an anxious wait from afar to see if they finish in the top 100.

There was good news, for now at least, for the likes of Matteo Manassero and Sean Crocker who entered the tournament in 98th and 103rd respectively as they made the cut to bolster their hopes of a top-100 finish.

The news wasn't so good for multiple DP World Tour winners such as Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Marcel Siem and Pablo Larrazabal though as they all missed the cut to also lose the tour cards for next year.

Former Ryder Cupper Ross Fisher also missed the cut to lose his card, along with Dylan Naidoo, Elvis Smylie and Jason Scrivener.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aphibarnrat had to withdraw in the second round which cost him his card and the four-time DP World Tour winner will head to Q School next month.

Aphibarnrat said: "I've got my tour card back twice on Q School, I need to go back there again and who knows it might be my best year next season."

Heartbreaking for Aphibarnrat, who has withdrawn from the Genesis Championship and subsequently lost his DP World Tour status for the 2027 season 💔 “First of all, I just have to apologise. I really let them (the fans) down. There’s not many times in my life that I have disappointed people, especially my family and all the fans. “In the last 15 years I’ve had a really good career but just the last three or four years haven’t been easy. I’m a fighter so I believe I’m going to get past all of this and we’ll come back strong.” #GenesisChampionshipOctober 23, 2026

Siem has won six times on the DP World Tour but he pulled out after shooting 81 in the first round and his winners' exemption expires this season.

Nine-time winner Larrazabal has spent 19 straight seasons on the DP World Tour but after missing the cut he'll head back to Q School for the first time since 2007 in a bid to keep that run going.

"This year has been tough," said the veteran Spaniard. "It's a tough moment. I'm very tired.

"As I said, I played nine of the last 10 weeks and I have to recover my old body to try to play six good rounds in Infinitum and to try to keep the dream alive.”

Thank you @DPWorldTour for this 19 years. For all youngsters back home, dreams come true and I made my dreams here. I will give my everything to come back stronger next season if I have my chances. Thank you all for keep believing.October 23, 2026

Six big names to lose DP World Tour card

Sebastian Soderberg

Pablo Larrazabal

Marcel Siem

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Zander Lombard

Ross Fisher

Nervous wait for DP World Tour cards - could Pepperell suffer heartbreak?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yuto Katsuragawa started the week in 106th but he heads into the weekend in 10th in Korea so is projected to finish inside the top 100 if he can continue that form.

Sean Crocker made a par on his last hole to make the cut on the number but is still projected to finish in an agonizing 101st position so needs to step on the gas over the weekend.

Two late bogeys forced a nervy par finish for Matteo Manassero to also scrape into the weekend, and he's hovering dangerously around 99th on the projected rankings so also has work to do.

Brandon Robinson Thompson made the cut in Korea but after starting the tournament in 109th still has a big job to do over the weekend to guarantee his card for 2027.

David Law missed the cut but is still projected to scrape into the top 100 at 98th so the will not be resting comfortably over the weekend, while Eddie Pepperell is the man projected to fill the 100th and final spot.

There's an outside chance of more drama though, should Sanghun Shin, Dihan Lee or any other non-member of the DP World Tour claim the Genesis Championship title.

Should the winner instantly take up DP World Tour membership and the standard two-year exemption as his prize, he'll automatically go into the Race To Dubai rankings with the 835 points on offer putting them roughly around 75th.

Whoever finishes in 100th place will then be knocked down to 101st, with the DP World Tour website noting "membership cut-offs will not be extended by one".

This did happen last year, as Junghwan Lee won the 2025 Genesis Championship to catapult himself onto the DP World Tour and Jack Senior finished in 101st place instead of 100th, but can lightning strike twice?

It's obviously an outside chance right now, but one to watch over the weekend especially for Pepperell who is projected to finish in that all-important 100th spot.

Race To Dubai rankings - projected finishes

(After R2 of the Genesis Championship)