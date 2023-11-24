Report: LIV Golf Pay Record $1.9m Fine To Clear Wiesberger For DP World Tour Return
The big-money circuit has reportedly paid the Austrian's fine to allow him to resume his DP World Tour career
After two largely disappointing years with LIV Golf, Cleeks GC player Bernd Wiesberger has opted to leave the circuit, and his old employer has reportedly stumped up the fine to allow him a smooth return to the DP World Tour.
Per The Telegraph’s Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, LIV Golf has paid a record £1.5m (approximately $1.9m fine) to clear the way for the 38-year-old to resume his career on a tour where he has claimed eight victories.
Unlike several other players, Wiesberger didn't resign from the DP World Tour after it won a legal battle against LIV Golfers in April, meaning he continued to accumulate fines for playing on the circuit.
However, after opting not to participate in either LIV Golf’s Free Agency stage of its transfer window or December’s LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi, which will offer the top three players contracts, Wiesberger decided to return to the DP World Tour, who accepted his membership application following the payment of the fine.
It said in a statement that he had "expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions - both financial and tournament suspensions - that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.”
It wasn’t made clear at the time that the payment of the fine had apparently come from LIV Golf, though. As for Wiesberger’s suspension, there was a hint in a statement of his own that he would be ineligible for an immediate return when he said he was looking forward to “getting started back in Dubai in January.”
According to the report, by then the suspension imposed on him will have been served. There are two DP World Tour events in January, the brand-new Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, with Wiesberger apparently earmarking the latter for his comeback on the tour.
If that is when he next competes on it, it will be his first DP World Tour event since the same tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 20th.
Wiesberger will be hoping that begins an upturn in fortunes after a struggle over his two years with LIV Golf, which saw only one top-10 finish, eighth in the 2022 LIV Golf Jeddah event, in his 22 appearances.
Wiesberger, who also played for Team Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup, last won on the DP World Tour at the 2021 Made In Himmerland, where he defended his title in Denmark.
The resumption of Wiesberger's DP World Tour career will also give the former World No.21 the chance to climb the world rankings. Wiesberger was ranked 94th when he first teed it up for LIV Golf in its inaugural tournament at London’s Centurion Club in June 2022.
However, while the circuit is cash-rich, it has never been able to offer world ranking points, and, as a result, he currently languishes at World No.510.
GET THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY GOLF DEALS - LIVE
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I've Tested Over 25 Pairs Of Golf Shoes This Year, Here Are The Best On Sale This Black Friday
I love golf shoes and I love deals. This Black Friday is shaping up to be a great one for golf shoe lovers
By Dan Parker Published
-
The Adidas ZG23 Is One Of Our Best Golf Shoe Picks And Are Heavily Reduced This Black Friday
These fantastic golf shoes from adidas are one of our favorites and can be picked up for a ridiculously low price this Black Friday
By David Usher Published