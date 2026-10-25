Who Were The Biggest Winners And Losers Following The Final Regulation Event Of The DP World Tour Season?

The battle to retain DP World Tour playing privileges was even more competitive in 2026, with the number of players securing full cards through the Race to Dubai rankings reduced from 110 to 100.

The last chance for affected players to ensure they were on the right side of the line came at the Genesis Championship.

As a result, the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club event had far more at stake for many of the field than most other tournaments.

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One player facing a big week in South Korea was the eventual winner, Yuto Katsuragawa, whose achievement secured his full DP World Tour card despite having begun the week 106th in the rankings.

However, he was far from the only one whose immediate DP World Tour future rested on the outcome of the tournament.

While being inside the top 100 of the Race to Dubai rankings was the priority for many, it’s worth noting that all isn’t necessarily lost for some players who fell short, with those finishing between 101st and 110th receiving conditional membership for 2027, meaning they will have some playing opportunities.

Meanwhile, players finishing between 111th and 125th are given a lower-priority category.

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Some players who finished the week outside the top 100 are unaffected, too, with cards for 2027 secured via other means.

Viktor Hovland retains his card despite finishing outside the top 100 of the Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

For example, Viktor Hovland, who is 102nd in the Race to Dubai rankings, retains his status as a member of last year’s European Ryder Cup team, while Alex Noren’s two DP World Tour wins in 2025 mean his immediate future is secure despite standing 109th in the rankings.

There is also the complication of LIV Golfers returning to the DP World Tour, with some players either already having eligibility or requiring a negotiation process with the circuit to secure their playing status.

Louis Oosthuizen intends to resume his DP World Tour career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace are among the players absent from the top 100 who, nevertheless, have stated their intentions to return to the circuit next season.

Thomas Pieters and Lucas Herbert are other LIV Golfers reportedly seeking a DP World Tour return.

While there remains plenty of uncertainty over exactly who will begin the 2027 season with full playing privileges, we know those who have now earned it via the Race to Dubai rankings, and the notable names for whom the Genesis Championship marked the end of the road.

Who Has Secured Their Full DP World Tour Card

Of those who secured their cards at the final opportunity, Katsuragawa’s story is the most dramatic.

The Japanese player began the week 106th in the Race to Dubai rankings, but his second DP World Tour title meant not only did he secure a two-year exemption as a result of his victory, but he also climbed 78 places to 28th.

That means he’ll also take his place in the first of the season-closing Play-Offs, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links.

Yuto Katsuragawa won the Genesis Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who began the tournament outside the top 100 was Sean Crocker, in 103rd. Even halfway through the final round, his future was up in the air, but a remarkable back nine of 29 saw him finish T34 to secure 100th and earn the very last card.

David Law didn’t do his prospects any good at all by missing the cut, but after what must have been an agonizing two days, he stands 99th in the rankings to secure his card.

Matteo Manassero narrowly secured his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Manassero was another who faced uncertainty heading into the week, but his finish of T45 was enough to see him to 98th in the rankings, the same place he began the tournament.

Like Law, David Ravetto missed the cut at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, but he only fell one place in the rankings to 96th.

Who Lost Their Full DP World Tour Card

A neck injury limited Eddie Pepperell's chances towards the end of the season, and he also didn't play in the Genesis Championship.

The Englishman, who was 99th in the rankings before the event, finished just one place outside the cut-off in 101st.

Eddie Pepperell didn't play in the Genesis Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sebastian Soderberg placed T88 in South Korea, but it wasn't enough for him to clamber into the top 100, with the Swede dropping two places to 103rd.

Another player with realistic hopes of earning full playing privileges for 2027 was Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who was 108th in the rankings at the start of the week.

However, he withdrew with a back injury on Friday to end his chances of a happy ending to the season, eventually finishing 110th in the rankings.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat's Genesis Championship withdrawal ended his chances (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable names to lose their full card included nine-time DP World Tour winner Pablo Larrazabal, Marcel Siem, who has six wins on the circuit, 2025 DP World Tour Q School winner Zander Lombard, Ryder Cup winner Ross Fisher and LIV Golfer Elvis Smylie.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli, Harry Hall, Matthieu Pavon and Thorbjorn Olesen also miss out.

Race To Dubai Rankings (90th to 110th)