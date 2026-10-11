Which 20 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured 2027 PGA Tour Cards?

After a lengthy 2026 season, where players battled it to further their careers, the PGA Tour now has 20 new members for 2027.

Offering more prize money and opportunities to earn Major starts, the jump between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour is a sizeable one, hence why many will be relieved to secure their playing privileges on the latter for next year.

Ross Steelman finished top of the Korn Ferry Tour's points list, claiming two wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship finale, which took place at The Federal Club, multiple names were already Tour bound and, following the conclusion of the event, we now know who is among the full list of players that find themselves inside the top 20.

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Ross Steelman topped the final points list, while Sandy Scott, who claimed back-to-back wins in his last two starts, was runner-up.

Joined by Alistair Docherty and Ian Holt, the fifth place player in the points list was Alvaro Ortiz, who is the younger brother of LIV Golfer and former PGA Tour winner, Carlos.

There are always big winners when it comes to final events of the season and, arguably, the biggest winner of the week was Austin Hitt, who won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by two shots and vaulted from outside the top 20 into sixth.

Ortiz earned two victories throughout 2026, finishing fifth in the points list (Image credit: Getty Images)

One name to look out for next year will be 19-year-old Blades Brown, whose consistent season of 12 top 25s was rewarded with a top 10 finish in the points list. In the process, the American becomes the youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour.

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Carson Young and Taylor Dickson, who lost their PGA Tour cards in 2025, have bounced back on to the circuit after a strong year, while Davis Lamb jumped three spots in the overall standings to secure the 20th and final spot.

His run to 20th position was helped by a solo eighth finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, highlighted by a three-under 68 on Sunday.

Check out the 20 names who will be PGA Tour members for the 2027 season below...

Which Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured 2027 PGA Tour Cards?