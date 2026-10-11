Which 20 Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured 2027 PGA Tour Cards?
Following on from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, a total of 20 players from the circuit have wrapped up their playing privileges on the PGA Tour for 2027
After a lengthy 2026 season, where players battled it to further their careers, the PGA Tour now has 20 new members for 2027.
Offering more prize money and opportunities to earn Major starts, the jump between the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour is a sizeable one, hence why many will be relieved to secure their playing privileges on the latter for next year.
Prior to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship finale, which took place at The Federal Club, multiple names were already Tour bound and, following the conclusion of the event, we now know who is among the full list of players that find themselves inside the top 20.
Ross Steelman topped the final points list, while Sandy Scott, who claimed back-to-back wins in his last two starts, was runner-up.
Joined by Alistair Docherty and Ian Holt, the fifth place player in the points list was Alvaro Ortiz, who is the younger brother of LIV Golfer and former PGA Tour winner, Carlos.
There are always big winners when it comes to final events of the season and, arguably, the biggest winner of the week was Austin Hitt, who won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by two shots and vaulted from outside the top 20 into sixth.
One name to look out for next year will be 19-year-old Blades Brown, whose consistent season of 12 top 25s was rewarded with a top 10 finish in the points list. In the process, the American becomes the youngest player to earn a PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour.
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Carson Young and Taylor Dickson, who lost their PGA Tour cards in 2025, have bounced back on to the circuit after a strong year, while Davis Lamb jumped three spots in the overall standings to secure the 20th and final spot.
His run to 20th position was helped by a solo eighth finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, highlighted by a three-under 68 on Sunday.
Check out the 20 names who will be PGA Tour members for the 2027 season below...
Which Korn Ferry Tour Players Secured 2027 PGA Tour Cards?
- 1st: Ross Steelman
- 2nd: Sandy Scott
- 3rd: Ian Holt
- 4th: Alistair Docherty
- 5th: Alvaro Ortiz
- 6th: Austin Hitt
- 7th: Cole Sherwood
- 8th: Doc Redman
- 9th: Blades Brown
- 10th: Tommy Morrison
- 11th: Cooper Dossey
- 12th: Hunter Eichhorn
- 13th: Dylan Menante
- 14th: Michael Johnson
- 15th: Jeremy Gandon
- 16th: Taylor Dickson
- 17th: Ian Gilligan
- 18th: Davis Shore
- 19th: Carson Young
- 20th: Davis Lamb
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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