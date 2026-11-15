Rory McIlroy Snatches Historic Race To Dubai Title From Eugenio Chacarra As Tyrrell Hatton Lands DP World Tour Championship

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RORY MCILROY IS THE RACE TO DUBAI CHAMPION Victor Perez misses the green at 18 and Rory McIlroy wins the Race to Dubai! McIlroy finishes solo second at the DP World Tour Championship and pips Eugenio Chacarra to the Race to Dubai title! McIlroy reigns supreme for a fifth year in a row and for the eighth time overall, tying Colin Montgomerie's all-time record! Truly remarkable. The outcome of the 2026 Race to Dubai came down to this shot... Albatross: Eugenio Chacarra wins. Miss: Rory McIlroy wins. #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/oR9qdaLdxwNovember 15, 2026

MCILROY ONE SHOT AWAY As Lindberg attempts to make a par putt from the fringe, we're getting into Hail Mary territory as far as Chacarra goes. Perez needs to hole out for albatross from the fairway. Seems almost impossible, but you never know...

CHACARRA SIGNS FOR A 69 But a par it is for Chacarra, and he really deserved that at the very least. The PGA Tour pro-to-be appears resigned to his fate now as he trudges into the scorer's tent. Eugenio Chacarra finishes an incredible 2026 season with a par 👏 He's currently projected to finish second on the Race to Dubai, but players out on the course can still impact the overall season result. #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/2fOMPeM2BrNovember 15, 2026

TESTING PAR PUTT Chacarra overhits his birdie try and will have a nasty six-or-seven footer for par. I'm waiting to hear for sure, but I think a miss there might give the Race to Dubai title to McIlroy no matter what. Not how either player would have wanted it to happen, I'm sure.

AIR ESCAPING Chacarra's bunker shot is caught a little fat and he'll probably do quite well to make a birdie from a different level of the green. It's still 20 feet away at least and far from straight. The air does seem to be escaping from Chacarra's world right now. Brutal. What has not helped his cause either is Lindberg finding the water off the tee behind.

EDGY SWING Eagle looks unlikely for Chacarra now. The Spaniard skews a long iron into the right green-side bunker and he'll have to hole out from there to win the Race to Dubai with immediate effect. A birdie would not be enough, which is so brutal for the man who has given his entire season to the DP World Tour and won three times.

MCILROY SIGNS FOR A 67 McIlroy nudges his long-range putt down the slope at 18 and he knows straight away it's never on the right line. It is a great speed, though and he taps in for a par five to end on 10-under. McIlroy looks anxious. He knows an eagle from the man in orange would scupper his hopes. Rory’s 2026 season comes to an end and as it stands he looks set to win the Race to Dubai… 👀 #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/hTf8s0bqn0November 15, 2026

LINDBERG STUMBLING One of the chasers, Mikael Lindberg, is making a bit of a mess of the 17th and still isn't on the green in two. That could help McIlroy if he bogeys.

WHAT A DRIVE Whether it was by accident or design, Chacarra's drive down the 18th is perfect. He drills a mild draw down the right half of the left fairway and he's set up to go for it. An eagle would go such a long way to helping Chacarra land the Race to Dubai, but there are still a few very realistic situations left on the table.

HEART-IN-MOUTH MOMENT "Uh oh!" says McIlroy. Hearts everywhere drop. But no! His ball lands pin high and rolls around to 30 feet or so, perhaps. Two putts from there and it might well still be enough. Lindberg and Chacarra still have a chance to change things, however.

MCILROY CHIPS OUT The World No.2 is taking no chances off the lie he had. He chips out sideways and now has 225 yards left. The pin is on the left side of the 18th green with water close by. It's not a particularly inviting one...

SO CLOSE! Chacarra was in a pretty tough spot off the 17th green but chips his ball into the fringe before it rolls out towards the hole. It almost goes straight in as well, only to roll five feet past. The Spaniard tidies up brilliantly shortly after and gives a fist pump once the ball drops. "Under the circumstances that was very good!" Eugenio Chacarra nearly chips in on 17! #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/RU7VIfgAAzNovember 15, 2026

PRESSURE Yikes, that is not McIlroy's best drive. On the 18th tee, he bails out of one and it sails right towards the trees. I think it hit one of them and bounced backwards slightly, but it seems as though his subsequent lay-up is going to be slightly awkward to execute well from the bark chippings. That's pressure for you, folks. McIlroy knows solo second likely earns his eighth Race to Dubai title.

TROUBLE Speaking of pulling shots left, Chacarra's tee shot at the par-3 17th is pulled left and looks to be heading towards one of the bunkers guarding the island green. Somehow it misses, but the ball comes to rest in some semi-rough and that is one heck of an ask in terms of an up and down.

PULLED LEFT No good from McIlroy! He dribbled his putt down the slope and it fell away to the left. The Northern Irishman whips his putt up in the air and catches it out of frustration. He knows how big that could be.

HATTON EXTENDS Tyrrell Hatton is looking very likely to land a sixth Rolex Series title after making his seventh birdie of the day at the 15th. It's his fourth since the turn and second in a row. Basically, he's flying right now. Hatton moves to 15-under and once again leads by five. But who will he be stood next to with the big trophy in around an hour's time? That is the big question.

ALL OVER IT McIlroy is locked in now. He stands on the tee box of the par-3 17th looking at nothing other than the flag. One smooth swing later and the six-time Major winner is staring the flag down. It's all over it. Cries of "sit! sit!" arrive late, and the ball listens just in time as it drops some eight-10 feet behind the hole. McIlroy is doing everything he can to put this out of Chacarra's reach. The former Race to Dubai leader will also have to watch this all go down as there's a bit of a back-up late in the day.

UNFORGIVABLE Oh, Eugenio, you cannot do that! Chacarra rolls his putt at the 16th right towards the hole but doesn't hit it firmly enough and it comes up a few inches short. The Spaniard solemnly taps in for par knowing he's left one out there.

CHACARRA ATTEMPTS FIGHTBACK Chacarra gives his trademark head twitch to the ball as it takes flight from 135 yards on the 16th, he wants it to go left. There's water right and a lot of it. Luckily for him, the ball hits the putting surface pretty firmly and comes to an immediate stop some 15-20 feet away below the hole. That is certainly no guarantee of a birdie, though.

MCILROY LEADS AGAIN A 45-point deficit turns into a 250-point lead for McIlroy after he nudges in the birdie at 16. Two holes to go and one of them is possibly his absolute favorite. Not just at the Earth Course, maybe on the planet.

HATTON CLOSING IN The DP World Tour Championship prize is only going one way. Tyrrell Hatton pours in a birdie putt at the par-5 14th and moves to 14-under, five strokes ahead of McIlroy currently. He looks in complete control, does the Englishman. The good thing for Team Europe fans is the three protagonists today are likely to be on the same side in Ireland next year. They're showing exactly what they're capable of today and the ceiling is extremely high.

MCILROY IN TIGHT McIlroy is in A1 position on the 16th and he takes advantage by absolutely stiffing one right next to the flag. He will knock that in shortly and move second on his own. Once again, the lead should shift back in his favor. But behind, Chacarra rattles a perfect drive down the 16th fairway and could follow suit. This is great, isn't it? WHAT A GOLF SHOT, RORY! Rory moves to solo second on the leaderboard, which means he's projected first on the Race to Dubai! #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/4rJvLaa3eLNovember 15, 2026

REITAN BOGEY Kristoffer Reitan has just made bogey at the 16th. The reason that's significant is because the Norwegian has fallen out of a share of fourth alongside Chacarra and Finland's Oliver Lindell. With that, Chacarra gains a few more RTD points and establishes a slightly larger cushion over McIlroy - 45 points now instead of the 0.1 it was previously.

A HAIR'S DIFFERENCE As it stands, there is a 0.10-point difference between Chacarra in first place on the Race to Dubai and McIlroy in second. McIlroy is in a share of second while Chacarra is a hole behind and in a tie for fourth. The margins could hardly be finer! 0.10 POINT DIFFERENCE IN THE RACE TO DUBAI 🤯 It's all to play for in the final four holes and Eugenio Chacarra currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings by 0.10 points 📊 #DPWTC | #RolexSeries https://t.co/iGNybt7QQLNovember 15, 2026