Which DP World Tour Players Are In Line For PGA Tour Cards?

The FedEx Open de France marks the fourth of the DP World Tour’s Back 9 events.

Following that, there are just four more in the schedule before the two season-closing DP World Tour Play-Offs, November’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

The last of those tournaments will not only see the winner of the Race to Dubai receive the Harry Vardon Trophy, but it will also confirm which 10 eligible, non-exempt players in the season-long rankings have done enough to earn PGA Tour cards for the 2027 season.

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Previous recipients of a card on the US-based circuit via the Race to Dubai include Ryan Fox, Robert MacIntyre and Marco Penge, but which 10 are in line to join them next year?

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed is the first in line for a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

After calling time on his LIV Golf career, the DP World Tour offered Reed his most viable way of earning his full PGA Tour card.

It didn’t take him long to make inroads, winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January before claiming a second victory just two weeks later at the Qatar Masters.

Even so early in the year, that all but guaranteed him status as one of the top-10 non-exempt players in the Race to Dubai standings, with the American having already surpassed the number of points the 10th player, Jordan Smith, needed to earn a card in the 2024/25 season.

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From there, it became more a question of whether Reed would win the whole thing. An injury picked up at the BMW PGA Championship has thrown that into doubt, but as far as his PGA Tour card is concerned, it looks like a case of mission accomplished.

Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra has won twice this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former LIV Golfer in line for a PGA Tour card is Spaniard Chacarra.

He did his chances of making it to the PGA Tour for the first time no harm with victory at the KLM Open in June.

Like Reed, it didn’t take long for a second title of the DP World Tour season to come his way, when he beat Matt Wallace by five shots at the Italian Open just three weeks later.

Helped by a runner-up finish at the Hero Indian Open in the defence of his title, it leaves him third in the rankings behind Reed and the already exempt Rory McIlroy.

Casey Jarvis

Casey Jarvis made a quick start to the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player with two quick-fire DP World Tour wins in 2026 is Casey Jarvis.

His maiden title on the circuit came in late February at the Magical Kenya Open.

A week later, he had an arguably even more memorable win in his homeland at the Investec South African Open Championship.

Jarvis nearly made it three in three at the Joburg Open the following week, but he finished runner-up to Dan Bradbury.

However, by then he was already well on his way to a career on the PGA Tour, and is currently third in line for a card.

Jayden Schaper

Jayden Schaper could earn a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

South African Jayden Schaper got his season off to a flying start with a runner-up finish at the Nedbank Golf Challenge followed by victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Incredibly, he was another player to claim a second DP World Tour win in short order, beating Ryan Gerard in a playoff at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open just a week later.

A couple more top-10 finishes at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the Qatar Masters mean that he is also on the cusp of a PGA Tour card for the first time in his career.

Andy Sullivan

Andy Sullivan has had some impressive performances this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most recent of Englishman Sullivan’s four DP World Tour wins came six years ago, but that drought hasn’t stopped him working his way into a position for a PGA Tour card.

Sullivan has had some big finishes in 2026, most notably runner-up to Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

He also finished T3 at the Hero Indian Open and third at the Nexo Championship, leaving him well-placed for a PGA Tour card with the season edging to its conclusion.

Jacob Skov Olesen

Jacob Skov Olesen is having an impressive year on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olesen became the first Dane to win The Amateur in 2024, but he forfeited the exemptions to The Masters and the US Open that achievement gave him to turn professional later that year.

Two years on and that decision is beginning to pay dividends, with Olesen putting in some impressive performances on the DP World Tour.

So far this season, he has produced eight top-10 finishes, including runner-up at the Husqvarna British Masters.

Olesen’s maiden professional title would hardly come as a surprise. The big question is whether it will come on the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour, with the player in line for his first card on the circuit.

Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger is the third former LIV Golfer in line for a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost three years after the end of his LIV Golf career, the Austrian could soon be making plans for a career on the PGA Tour.

Wiesberger claimed his first DP World Tour title for almost five years at the Volvo China Open.

Top five finishes at the BMW International Open and the Omega European Masters followed, leaving him safely inside the top 10 non-exempt players in line for a PGA Tour card as things stand.

If he achieves it, Wiesberger will take up full playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the first time at the age of 41.

Oliver Lindell

Could Oliver Lindell earn a PGA Tour card? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lindell has four professional wins, but none have come on the DP World Tour.

He has come desperately close on two occasions this season, though.

Lindell placed runner-up at the KLM Open and T2 at the Danish Golf Championship.

Other strong performances this year included T9 at the Bahrain Championship, T5 at the Qatar Masters and T6 at the Italian Open to leave him in with an excellent chance of a PGA Tour card at the end of the season.

Daniel Hillier

Daniel Hillier has had several top-10 finishes in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealander Hillier began the DP World Tour season with consecutive top-10 finishes in Australia in December, and he carried that form into the New Year with a runner-up finish at January’s Dubai Invitational.

He came close to victory again at the Husqvarna British Masters, placing T2 behind Joe Dean.

While he would have been disappointed not to claim his second title at the event, it strengthened his chances of earning his maiden PGA Tour card.

Nacho Elvira

Nacho Elvira still has work ahead to secure his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spaniard headed to Le Golf National for the FedEx Open de France in the final slot in the running for a PGA Tour card, with Shaun Norris the man immediately beneath him in the Race to Dubai rankings.

As a result, he certainly can’t rest on his laurels in the coming weeks, although his form will give him confidence that he can hold off his challengers for a card.

After getting the year off to the perfect start with a win at the Dubai Invitational, Elvira came close to making that two DP World Tour titles for the season at the end of August with a T2 at the Husqvarna British Masters.

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