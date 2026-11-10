Disqualified Tour Pro Issues Statement After Q-School Incident

Frank Kennedy says he has asked the DP World Tour for clarification after being disqualified from Final Qualifying.

The 21-year-old was DQ'd for causing "serious misconduct, after causing deliberate damage to the course" according to a statement from Ryan French of Monday Q Info on X.

The account, which broke the news, stated Kennedy took a 'divot' out of the 11th green, which one golfer reportedly described as being a foot-long and just four-feet from the hole.

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Kennedy was 15-under-par and in contention to earn a DP World Tour card, with the top 15-and-ties earning status for the 2027 season. The incident occurred in round four of the six-day event.

Breaking: According to multiple people Frank Kennedy, who had a decorated Amateur career in Europe, and won on the Challenge Tour at 18, has been disqualified from Q-school while in contention (he was -15 thru 4 rounds) for damaging a green. According to multiple people Kennedy took "a divot" out of the 11th green. One player described it as "a one foot divot" about 4 feet behind the hole. In a statement the Tour confirmed Kennedy had been DQ'd for "Serious misconduct, after causing delibrate damage to the course." His DQ also moved 7 players, including LIV member Luis Masavue inside the 4 round cut. Had he not been DQ'd they would have missed the cut. According to multiple people Kennedy argued for a long time in scoring after being informed he was disqualified. On top of that, according to multiple people Kennedy's dad Simon is looking to have the call reversed or an "injuction" of some sort.November 9, 2026

The Englishman, who won on the HotelPlanner Tour at the age of 18, issued a statement disputing his disqualification and stated that what happened was an accident and not "deliberate" as per the DP World Tour's statement given to French of Monday Q Info.

He also says he and his playing partner repaired the divot and multiple senior players were "surprised" to hear of his DQ.

"I am hugely disappointed to have been disqualified from the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School. Reports today say this was for deliberately damaging the course," a statement from Kennedy said.

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"I did not intentionally or deliberately damage the putting surface, and any comments saying otherwise are wholly incorrect.

"On the 11th green I missed a birdie putt and tapped in. In frustration, as I was walking off the green, I swung my putter and it accidentally caught the surface.

"My playing partner and I repaired it straight away, and we were both satisfied it was properly fixed before we moved on. I should have called a referee to check the repair, and I’ve learned from that.

"I have always respected and followed the Rules of Golf. If accidental contact like this, repaired at once, is a disqualification offence, I will respect that. But it isn’t clear to me that it is, and many senior players I’ve spoken to this evening were surprised by the decision.

"So I have asked the DP World Tour for clarification and a review, and I will respect the outcome of that review. While that happens, I won’t be commenting further.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. They mean more than I can say."

The final stage of DP World Tour Q-School is now into round five at Infinitum in Spain. See full leaderboard.