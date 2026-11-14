Brooks Koepka And Ludvig Aberg Headline RSM Classic Field As Battle For PGA Tour Cards Reaches Climax

Five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and former champion Ludvig Aberg are among the headline names in the field for the final PGA Tour event of the season, the RSM Classic.

The tournament, which takes place at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, will also see several notable names battling to secure full PGA Tour status for 2027 as the FedExCup Fall concludes.

Koepka will be making his first PGA Tour start since placing T67 at the Wyndham Championship in August.

Meanwhile, Aberg will be hoping to win the RSM Classic for the second time, having claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the event in 2023.

Ludvig Aberg is one of several former champions in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg will be joined by several other former winners of the tournament, including defending champion Sami Valimaki, Maverick McNealy, Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes and Chris Kirk.

For the latter three, as well as many others in the field, there is likely to be considerably more at stake than usual.

That’s because following the RSM Classic, only the top 100 in the rankings not otherwise exempt will secure full PGA Tour playing privileges for next season.

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At the time of writing, notable names still uncertain of a place in the top 100 include Matt Wallace, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max Greyserman, Emiliano Grillo, Marco Penge, Billy Horschel, Rasmus Hojgaard, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover and Luke Clanton.

Marco Penge is one of several players fighting to keep his PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, with the Austin Championship ongoing, the standings could change before the action gets underway in Georgia.

Those aren't the only notable names in the field, with recent PGA Tour winners also playing, including Blades Brown, who claimed his maiden title at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M Open, also plays, along with Rocket Classic champion Michael Thorbjornsen.

Michael Brennan, who has two PGA Tour wins this year, is also in the field, along with Major winners Keegan Bradley and Brian Harman.