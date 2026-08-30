Joe Dean Overturns Seven-Shot Final Round Deficit To Claim Maiden DP World Tour Title

At the start of play at the Husqvarna British Masters on Sunday, Joe Dean seemed almost as far away as ever from claiming his maiden DP World Tour title.

There was still plenty of golf to play owing to the third round needing to be completed before the final round could commence.

However, the Englishman began the day on three under, eight back of co-leaders Marco Penge and Daniel Hillier with six holes remaining his his third round.

He soon made inroads into the task with two birdies over the closing holes of the third round, but that still left him seven back with just 18 holes to play.

At that point, Hillier had the solo lead on 12 under, as he dreamed of completing his second British Masters win having claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at The Belfry three years ago.

Several players in the pack were still eyeing their chance, though, including Penge, who birdied the first hole of the final round to move back within one of the New Zealander.

Three holes later, the lead changed hands when Jacob Skov Olesen seized his moment, holing a long birdie putt to move one clear of Hiller and Penge at 13 under.

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His solo advantage didn’t last ling, with Penge joining him at the top of the leaderboard with a birdie at the fifth after very nearly completing a hole-out eagle.

Further back, though, Dean had begun making his move with four birdies on the front nine. Soon, he was having his say on proceedings, moving within one of the lead with back-to-back birdies at the 13th and 14th.

Joe Dean goes birdie-birdie and moves within one of the lead 🙌He's looking for his first DP World Tour win. #HusqvarnaBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/CfDC6qJ8jRAugust 30, 2026

Dean came agonizingly close to his third consecutive birdie at the 15th for a share of the lead, only for a lip-out to deny him.

Despite Dean’s charge, several players in the mix had plenty more holes to play, one of whom was Penge, who took a lead of one into the back nine with another birdie.

However, back-to-back birdies for Dean completed a round of 63 to set the clubhouse target at 14 under.

Penge remained the player most likely to catch Dean, but missed opportunities over the closing holes, particularly on the par 5 15th and 17th, meant that, eventually, a three-shot victory for Dean was confirmed.

The moment Joe Dean realised he won the @british_masters 😍 #HusqvarnaBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/J50iJ1dD4JAugust 30, 2026

In the end, such were Penge’s struggles on the closing holes that he finished T6 as four players, Nacho Elvira, Niklas Norgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen and Hillier, shared the runner-up spot.

Marco Penge stumbled over the final few holes to miss out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following confirmation of his win, Dean said: “All those painful hours and all the work I put into this, it's finally led to something. I'm happy.”

He also thanked his wife and caddie, Emily for her support, saying: “I can't thank Emily enough for what she has to put up with with me. It was bad enough off the course and the lows and stuff like that, but now on the course and off the course.

"I hope I made her proud. I don't know. I'm at a loss for words. I think we're both just really happy and a bit rabbit in the headlights at the minute."

Joe Dean paid tribue to his wife and caddie Emily after his win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dean, who was a part-time supermarket delivery driver in 2024 when he won $215,000 at the Kenya Open, also revealed he hadn’t completely lost touch with his previous life, adding: “"I still see the guys every now and then.

“Yeah, I enjoyed it for most of the time. It's just a completely different life, completely different lifestyle.

"I still see the vans going up-and-down the road every now and then, so yeah, I keep in touch."

Thanks to his win, Dean has the biggest payday of his career, claiming prize money of $595,000.