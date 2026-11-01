Which 15 Players Earned DP World Tour Cards After The HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final?

Scotland's Marc Warren was the biggest mover at the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final as 15 players earned DP World Tour cards for 2027.

The four-time DP World Tour winner entered the week 20th in the Road to Mallorca rankings but wrapped up a share of fifth at Club de Golf Alcanada to fly up seven places in the season-long leaderboard.

The Scot, who has also won the World Cup of Golf alongside Colin Montgomerie, unequivocally took advantage of the double points on offer for the final event via three consecutive rounds of 68 and a closing 69.

Warren's 15-under total was seven shots back of France's Julien Sale, who clinched the Grand Final title by four shots to put a bow on his promotion to the DP World Tour.

The Frenchman posted the lowest final round, a seven-under 65, largely thanks to some imperious putting in tricky conditions but ultimately finished second on the Road to Mallorca behind Denmark's Hamish Brown.

Nervously awaiting an MJ Daffue birdie putt on the last, Brown lifted the season-long prize to emphatically end a standout campaign which has included one win and three runner-up finishes.

Ultimately, both Brown and Sale picked up the prize they really wanted which was full playing rights on the DP World Tour in 2027.

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Daffue managed likewise thanks to a third-place finish in Spain which left him fifth in the season-long rankings.

The Netherlands' Lars Van Der Vight sealed third in the Road to Mallorca after ending T5th in Spain while Sweden's Christofer Blomstrand was T8th this week to lock up fourth for the year.

Spain's Pablo Ereño and Sweden's Adam Wallin sandwiched returning DP World Tour pro Tapio Pulkkanen in the final season standings while young talents Liam Nolan of Ireland and John Gough of England completed the RTM top-10.

Denmark's Sebastian Friedrichsen and England's Will Enefer shared 22nd in Spain to claim their DP World Tour cards for next term, just ahead of Warren.

The final two cards went the way of another Englishman, Andrew Wilson, who was also T22nd at the Grand Final and France's Maxence Giboudot.

The Frenchman did not enjoy the week he would have wanted, ending two-under and sitting in a share of 39th out of the 45-man field.

Julien Sale's initial reaction to winning the 2026 Grand Final 🤩 #GrandFinal | #RoadtoMallorca https://t.co/y64wLJi2RANovember 1, 2026

As a result, he slipped two places in the Road to Mallorca and could easily have missed out on promotion to England's Matthew Southgate.

The former DP World Tour pro was 15th coming into the Grand Final but failed to generate the requisite momentum and ended on eight-under in a share of 26th, leaving him just under 16 points short and agonizingly on the outside looking in once the music stopped.

It is not all bad news for Southgate and co., however, because those who finished 16th to 20th in the final Road to Mallorca rankings will earn DP World Tour category 19 status next year, offering them a solid number of opportunities on the top tour - though a lot of those starts won't be known until much closer to the time.

Below is confirmation of the 15 players to have earned full DP World Tour status in 2027, ordered according to the final Road to Mallorca standings.

PROS TO EARN DP WORLD TOUR CARDS