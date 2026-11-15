Sponsor Invite Disqualified For Using Illegal Green-Reading Book On Tour Debut

University of Miami golfer Scarlett Schremmer has been disqualified from The Annika due to using an illegal green-reading book during competition.

Making her LPGA Tour debut after Kai Trump was forced to withdraw due to injury, Schremmer shot 69 and 74 to miss the cut anyway at Pelican Golf Club before the transgression was confirmed.

According to Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols, who broke the story, the LPGA Tour initially learned of Schremmer's potential violation after her playing partners reported the issue following round one, but officials failed to take action until the weekend.

In a statement confirming the young talent's disqualification, the LPGA Tour said: "Schremmer violated Model Local Rule G-11, which, per the LPGA Rules of Play Card, is in effect during all LPGA Tour competitions, except at off-site local qualifying events.

"This Model Local Rule requires that players are limited throughout their round to using only the yardage book that has been approved for use in the competition."

The 20-year-old was paired with France's Perrine Delacour and South Korea's Dongeun Lee on Thursday and Friday while she also had her mother - former LPGA player Patricia Ehrhart - as her caddie.

Per Golfweek, Schremmer initially denied using an illegal green-reading book but later changed her stance once photo evidence was submitted to the LPGA Tour.

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Schremmer provided a statement to Golfweek which read: "I had a green reading yardage book in my bag this week that’s allowed in college golf but isn’t permitted on the LPGA Tour.

"That’s on me. I should have checked, and it’s a lesson learned.

"I had a great week competing out here and I’m grateful to the Doyle family, Pelican and the LPGA for the opportunity.

"I am excited to continue to work with the goal of playing out here again. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported me this week."

The Miami sophomore has won twice this fall and is also a member of the USGA’s 2026 Elite Amateur Program. She has also twice competed in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.