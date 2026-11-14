'I Know An Opportunity's Coming' - Anthony Kim Opens Up On His Future Following LIV Golf's Demise

Anthony Kim has provided an update on his future in the wake of LIV Golf’s demise.

The American joined LIV Golf in 2024 following a 12-year hiatus from the professional game.

Considering his extended time away from competitive golf, his early struggles on the circuit were not unexpected, and his time with LIV Golf appeared to be over at the end of the 2025 season when he was relegated.

However, he bounced back in style, regaining his card via LIV Golf Promotions before producing a stunning performance at the 2026 LIV Golf Adelaide event, where he held off Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to take the title.

With Kim’s career on the rise, the end of LIV Golf could barely have come at a worse time for the American.

However, as he revealed in a video on his new YouTube channel, he remains confident another opportunity to play professional golf will come his way.

First, Kim addressed his reasons for signing for LIV Golf, saying the move had been part of his recovery from addiction and mental health issues.

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He said: “Part of my rehab process was to be outside and gave me a great opportunity to work on my sobriety while getting to do something that I was once good at.

“And for that I'll always be grateful because sobriety, my family, God, they're the most important things in my life."

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Kim admitted he isn’t sure where the game will take him next, but he is confident an opportunity will come.

He added: “I've been getting a lot of questions of people asking what I'm doing next and I don't have a great answer for it, but I do know that I'm going to keep working hard, stay ready.

“You never know when the opportunity is going to come because three years ago I had no idea that I was going to get phone calls to play professional golf again and obviously took that opportunity seriously and worked as hard as I could and I'm going to keep working hard and I know an opportunity's coming, so I'm just going to stay ready.”

The undoubted highlight of Kim's career since returning to professional golf was victory at LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

In September, it was confirmed a documentary was in the works about Kim’s journey, including his battle with addiction and return to professional golf. He has now offered further details, including when he hopes it will be released.

He said: “The goal for the documentary is for it to come out next year.

“We definitely have a lot of interest from multiple networks, but definitely trying to find the right partner that sees the vision that this isn't a golf story, but this is about a human overcoming obstacles in his life like we all do.

“I'm pretty open about why I struggled, how I struggled, and in this documentary, you're going to be able to see the whole range of it.”