Race To Dubai 2026 Full Bonus Pool Payout Breakdown

The end of the season means bonus time and the DP World Tour is no different as there's an extra $6 million up for grabs.

Following the end of the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, the leading 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings will each grab a share of the bonus prize pot.

It's a bumper payday for the winner who will be handed a $2m bonus for finishing top of the pile - which Rory McIlroy has done for the last four years running.

The last player to stop Rory McIlroy claiming the title was American Collin Morikawa back in 2021 - this year it's Eugenio Chacarra who is his main challenger as the Spaniard leads the Race To Dubai with one event left to play.

Chacarra is looking to follow Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm as the third Spanish Race To Dubai winner while Patrick Reed is hoping to join Morikawa as the only Americans to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Chacarra currently sits in top spot and in possession of the $2m top prize from the bonus pool, with second placed McIlroy in line for a cool $1m if he finishes as runner-up, while Reed would pocket $750,000 if he remained in third.

There's still $550,000 on offer for finishing fourth, where Casey Jarvis sits ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, with PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai sitting in fifth, which nets a $450,000 payout.

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Jon Rahm could still mathematically win the Race To Dubai after his stunning victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship and, though he's currently in sixth and a $350,000 bonus - not that he needs the money after pocketing an eyewatering $96m as the top earner from LIV Golf.

As it currently stands, the final payouts in the top 10 would see Jayden Schaper (7th) get $300,000, Open champion Ryan Fox (8th) $250,000, Daniel Hillier (9th) $200,000 and Jacob Skov Olesen (10th) $150,000.

RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Payout 1st $2 million 2nd $1 million 3rd $750,000 4th $550,000 5th $450,000 6th $350,000 7th $300,000 8th $250,000 9th $200,000 10th $150,000

Current Race To Dubai Rankings