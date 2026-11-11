Race To Dubai 2026 Full Bonus Pool Payout Breakdown
The top 10 players in the final Race To Dubai Rankings following the 2026 DP World Tour Championship will share a $6m bonus prize pool
The end of the season means bonus time and the DP World Tour is no different as there's an extra $6 million up for grabs.
Following the end of the DP World Tour Championship on Sunday, the leading 10 players in the Race To Dubai Rankings will each grab a share of the bonus prize pot.
It's a bumper payday for the winner who will be handed a $2m bonus for finishing top of the pile - which Rory McIlroy has done for the last four years running.
The last player to stop Rory McIlroy claiming the title was American Collin Morikawa back in 2021 - this year it's Eugenio Chacarra who is his main challenger as the Spaniard leads the Race To Dubai with one event left to play.
Chacarra is looking to follow Seve Ballesteros and Jon Rahm as the third Spanish Race To Dubai winner while Patrick Reed is hoping to join Morikawa as the only Americans to lift the Harry Vardon Trophy.
Chacarra currently sits in top spot and in possession of the $2m top prize from the bonus pool, with second placed McIlroy in line for a cool $1m if he finishes as runner-up, while Reed would pocket $750,000 if he remained in third.
There's still $550,000 on offer for finishing fourth, where Casey Jarvis sits ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, with PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai sitting in fifth, which nets a $450,000 payout.
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Jon Rahm could still mathematically win the Race To Dubai after his stunning victory at the Abu Dhabi Championship and, though he's currently in sixth and a $350,000 bonus - not that he needs the money after pocketing an eyewatering $96m as the top earner from LIV Golf.
As it currently stands, the final payouts in the top 10 would see Jayden Schaper (7th) get $300,000, Open champion Ryan Fox (8th) $250,000, Daniel Hillier (9th) $200,000 and Jacob Skov Olesen (10th) $150,000.
RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN
|
Position
|
Payout
|
1st
|
$2 million
|
2nd
|
$1 million
|
3rd
|
$750,000
|
4th
|
$550,000
|
5th
|
$450,000
|
6th
|
$350,000
|
7th
|
$300,000
|
8th
|
$250,000
|
9th
|
$200,000
|
10th
|
$150,000
Current Race To Dubai Rankings
|
Pos.
|
Name
|
Events
|
Points
|
1
|
Eugenio Chacarra
|
30
|
4,243.79
|
2
|
Rory McIlroy
|
12
|
3,709.86
|
3
|
Patrick Reed
|
21
|
3,528.62
|
4
|
Casey Jarvis
|
27
|
2,892.98
|
5
|
Aaron Rai
|
8
|
2,560.15
|
6
|
Jon Rahm
|
8
|
2,525.45
|
7
|
Jayden Schaper
|
26
|
2,445.79
|
8
|
Ryan Fox
|
12
|
2,427.52
|
9
|
Daniel Hillier
|
24
|
2,351.25
|
10
|
Jacob Skov Olesen
|
30
|
2,111.49
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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