DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?
The biggest prize money payout of the DP World Tour season is on the line at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai
The DP World Tour season has just one round left to complete before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned.
As it stands, Tyrrell Hatton leads the way at the DP World Tour Championship from Victor Perez as the two former LIV players aim to solidify their futures with the circuit.
But neither player can win the season-long race, with Eugenio Chacarra and Rory McIlroy duking it out over the final day as they both chase a deeply meaningful prize.
Once the Race to Dubai rankings are settled, the top-10 will take home various chunks of the Race to Dubai bonus payout which totals $6 million.
But while only 10 players will benefit from the season-long bonus, every pro at the year's final event will pick up a healthy pay check.
Once again, there is $10 million in total to be shared out through the field at the DP World Tour Championship with the winner claiming the top prize of $3 million.
The runner-up, if they finish in solo second, is on for in excess of $1.2 million while each of the top-10 could walk away with in excess of $165,000 each.
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In addition, anyone who ends the DP World Tour Championship higher than 18th place could clinch a six-figure payout - although that isn't what they will end up looking at in their bank account, for a variety of reasons.
Regardless, earning so much money for a week's work is a pretty good place to start.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.
DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$3,000,000
|
2nd
|
$1,260,000
|
3rd
|
$810,000
|
4th
|
$460,000
|
5th
|
$365,000
|
6th
|
$310,000
|
7th
|
$255,000
|
8th
|
$220,000
|
9th
|
$185,000
|
10th
|
$165,000
|
11th
|
$147,000
|
12th
|
$136,000
|
13th
|
$126,000
|
14th
|
$120,000
|
15th
|
$115,000
|
16th
|
$110,000
|
17th
|
$105,000
|
18th
|
$100,000
|
19th
|
$96,000
|
20th
|
$92,500
|
21st
|
$89,500
|
22nd
|
$86,750
|
23rd
|
$84,500
|
24th
|
$82,250
|
25th
|
$80,000
|
26th
|
$77,750
|
27th
|
$75,500
|
28th
|
$73,250
|
29th
|
$71,000
|
30th
|
$68,750
|
31st
|
$66,500
|
32nd
|
$64,250
|
33rd
|
$62,000
|
34th
|
$59,750
|
35th
|
$57,500
|
36th
|
$55,250
|
37th
|
$53,000
|
38th
|
$51,500
|
39th
|
$50,000
|
40th
|
$48,500
|
41st
|
$47,000
|
42nd
|
$45,500
|
43rd
|
$44,000
|
44th
|
$42,500
|
45th
|
$41,000
|
46th
|
$39,500
|
47th
|
$38,000
|
48th
|
$36,500
|
49th
|
$35,000
|
50th
|
$33,500
RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN
|
Position
|
Payout
|
1st
|
$2 million
|
2nd
|
$1 million
|
3rd
|
$750,000
|
4th
|
$550,000
|
5th
|
$450,000
|
6th
|
$350,000
|
7th
|
$300,000
|
8th
|
$250,000
|
9th
|
$200,000
|
10th
|
$150,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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