DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Will Each Player Earn?

The DP World Tour season has just one round left to complete before the Race to Dubai champion is crowned.

As it stands, Tyrrell Hatton leads the way at the DP World Tour Championship from Victor Perez as the two former LIV players aim to solidify their futures with the circuit.

But neither player can win the season-long race, with Eugenio Chacarra and Rory McIlroy duking it out over the final day as they both chase a deeply meaningful prize.

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Once the Race to Dubai rankings are settled, the top-10 will take home various chunks of the Race to Dubai bonus payout which totals $6 million.

But while only 10 players will benefit from the season-long bonus, every pro at the year's final event will pick up a healthy pay check.

Once again, there is $10 million in total to be shared out through the field at the DP World Tour Championship with the winner claiming the top prize of $3 million.

The runner-up, if they finish in solo second, is on for in excess of $1.2 million while each of the top-10 could walk away with in excess of $165,000 each.

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In addition, anyone who ends the DP World Tour Championship higher than 18th place could clinch a six-figure payout - although that isn't what they will end up looking at in their bank account, for a variety of reasons.

Regardless, earning so much money for a week's work is a pretty good place to start.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course. The full list will be updated once the tournament has concluded.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,260,000 3rd $810,000 4th $460,000 5th $365,000 6th $310,000 7th $255,000 8th $220,000 9th $185,000 10th $165,000 11th $147,000 12th $136,000 13th $126,000 14th $120,000 15th $115,000 16th $110,000 17th $105,000 18th $100,000 19th $96,000 20th $92,500 21st $89,500 22nd $86,750 23rd $84,500 24th $82,250 25th $80,000 26th $77,750 27th $75,500 28th $73,250 29th $71,000 30th $68,750 31st $66,500 32nd $64,250 33rd $62,000 34th $59,750 35th $57,500 36th $55,250 37th $53,000 38th $51,500 39th $50,000 40th $48,500 41st $47,000 42nd $45,500 43rd $44,000 44th $42,500 45th $41,000 46th $39,500 47th $38,000 48th $36,500 49th $35,000 50th $33,500

RACE TO DUBAI BONUS POOL BREAKDOWN