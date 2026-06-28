Imperious Eugenio Chacarra Puts Matt Wallace And Joaquin Niemann To The Sword At Italian Open

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra is setting himself up for a season to remember after sealing a second consecutive title on the DP World Tour.
Chacarra carded a final round 64 (-7) at Circolo Golf Torino to claim the Italian Open trophy weeks on from lifting the KLM Open title.
The former LIV golfer reached 24-under for the week in northern Italy, setting up a five-stroke success and putting world-class talents Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann firmly to the sword.
Not only that, Chacarra won a first-place check for more than $500,000 and is in pole position to land a $200,000 bonus for winning the European Swing leg of the DP World Tour season.
Eugenio Chacarra goes back-to-back on the DP World Tour! The Spaniard wins the Italian Open three weeks after lifting the KLM Open title! Chacarra triumphed by five strokes thanks to a closing round of 64 and will now make his Open Championship debut at Royal Birkdale 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3TPN7gmYmEJune 28, 2026
In addition, he has also placed himself firmly in the mix for one of the 10 dual cards on the PGA Tour.
Speaking afterwards, a typically energetic Chacarra said: "I'm feeling great, winning's always fun but that's what we work for. I'm very proud of myself.
"It was a good fight, two world-class players - probably two of the best players in the world.
"That's what I've been dreaming of since I was little, to play against those kind of players down the stretch and I'm very proud of how I played and how I managed myself today."
WIN NUMBER THREE FOR EUGENIO CHACARRA 🏆#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/A5XvGt4TJGJune 28, 2026
As well as the aforementioned perks, the 26-year-old is now also off to The Open Championship for the first time in his career after locking up the sole exemption on offer this week via the Open Qualifying Series.
Earlier this term, Chacarra pulled out midway through US Open qualifying in order to give himself a better chance of success on the DP World Tour, which he hoped would in turn lead to the PGA Tour and more consistent cracks at Major starts thereafter.
It must be said, at this stage, that decision has been inspired with Chacarra currently third in the Race To Dubai and firmly on track for a dual card.
After his win Italy, Chacarra went on to say: "I'm very excited [about The Open]. I've never played there, I've always dreamed of playing it and been watching on TV since I was little. Excited to be out there, now it's time to celebrate and then we can focus on that."
While there was disappointment for Wallace and Niemann, the Englishman will pick up an extra $40,000 on top of his tournament prize money as a result of setting a new course record on Friday.
Wallace fired a scintillating 62 in the second round, capped off by a lovely chip-in at his final hole, to set up his chance of victory after breaking Edoardo Molinari's previous record 63 the previous day.
Wallace said during an on-course interview on Sunday: “If I do keep (the record) - I asked my manager this morning if I could do this - Edoardo had a great round on the first day, and it’s his home course, so I’ll donate a little bit towards him and the golf club, maybe for the juniors here, if we do keep it.”
Meanwhile, Niemann fell away at the weekend with scores of 71 and 68 but was a welcome addition to the event and helped to set up a genuinely exciting finish on the DP World Tour.
Next week sees the final event of the European Swing, with Germany's Golfclub Munchen Eichenried hosting the BMW International Open.
ITALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD
- -24 Eugenio Chacarra
- -19 Matt Wallace
- -18 Joaquin Niemann
- -17 Joakim Lagergren
- -16 Angel Ayora
- -15 Jeff Winther
- -15 Richie Ramsay
- -15 Oliver Lindell
- -15 Daniel Rodrigues
- -14 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
UPDATES FROM
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the Italian Open final round where a fascinating conclusion is in store.
Eugenio Chacarra has maintained his two-stroke advantage at Circolo Golf Torino, but Matt Wallace is pushing hard behind and Joaquin Niemann hasn't given up hope in a share of third either.
Chacarra currently leads on 22-under but Wallace is up to -20. Meanwhile, Niemann needs to go very low as he's on 17-under at this late stage.
Join us for the closing holes as we bring you all of the key updates as they happen. Thanks for tuning in!
HOW'S YOUR LUCK?
Chacarra hits an iffy drive at the par-5 15th and takes aim at the green from way back. His ball appears destined for the front bunker, only to bounce over and sit in the heart of the putting surface.
Meanwhile, Wallace hits a cracking drive but pulls his approach slightly and ends up in a tough position, short and left. "I hit the best drive of the week and I end up with that!" The Englishman is fuming.
Going last, Niemann powers his approach from inside 250 yards through the green, but the chip shouldn't be too tough as long as the lie is alright.
CHIPPING CLASS
Wallace's second shot certainly wasn't as bad as he'd first feared and he's able to clip a chip up to six feet. That should be a birdie. He might need it as well with Chacarra taking aim for eagle.
Speaking of birdies, Niemann chips beautifully from behind a small bump at the back of the green and leaves a tap in to reach 18-under, third on his own.
THE EAGLE HAS LANDED
Is that the killer blow for Chacarra? The Spaniard wastes no time after Niemann taps home, striking his eagle putt with conviction towards the hole. In truth, it never looked anywhere else but the hole.
Chacarra is now on 24-under and, even with another birdie from Wallace, now leads by three. The Englishman is six-under for the day and is losing ground on the leader...
-24 Chacarra
-21 Wallace
-18 Niemann
WHAT AN EAGLE FROM THE LEADER 🤩Eugenio Chacarra makes eagle at the 14th to move to -24.#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/NkGAuxkvlJJune 28, 2026
PIN-HIGH PARTY
Chacarra goes first at the par-3 16th, measuring 211 yards today, and his ball bumps off the left fringe before settling pin-high but a good 40-50 feet away.
Wallace produces the best attempt of the lot, leaving his some 25 feet away but on the same line.
Niemann's tee shot is indicative of his weekend, in all honesty. It's at least a club short and falls down before the front green-side bunker, leaving him a horrible up-and-down situation. It's short-sided and requires nothing other than an aggressive flop shot. The stuff of nightmares.
CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR
Niemann's flop shot has left him a tough par putt from about 18 feet. The par attempt is quite poor in all honesty. It's short. That'll be a bogey which drops him to 17-under alongside Joakim Lagergren.
Moments earlier, Wallace gave his birdie try a really good run at the hole, but it just tailed away at the last. With Chacarra comfortably two-putting from range, there's no change at the top and time is running out for the Englishman.
CONTRASTING DRIVES
The leader pumps his drive with panache down the middle and is set up in position A1 to seal a fourth birdie of the week on this hole.
However, his playing partners aren't in quite as promising positions, with Wallace well left and likely blocked out and Niemann in the rough down the right. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to go for the green.
DRAMA FIZZLING
If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of a door slamming shut in northern Italy. Chacarra finds the front of the putting surface at the 17th and will just look to two-putt from miles away.
Wallace, meanwhile, is going to do very well to get up and down from the rough well short of the green. He was blocked out off the tee and tried to go over some trees from the rough. It didn't work out as he clipped the top of the growth and now he's battling to make par.
Likewise, Niemann's second shot was pretty disappointing once more
GOOD EFFORT
Wallace's chip from 70 yards or so releases out to 15 feet and he may well escape with a par. Not that it matters too much, he's pretty safe in second.
Niemann's splashes his ball out of the green-side bunker and will tap in for an eventful par.
DESERVED WINNER
Chacarra is playing supremely well. He's played supremely well over the weekend, and actually the whole week to be honest! The KLM Open winner was 40-50 feet away from the hole, but he's left it maybe a foot by the hole at most. It looked in for 90% of the journey as well. Fair play.
DIRTY LIP OUT
Matt Wallace sends his par attempt towards the hole, and it looks good for much of its journey, only to lip out gently at the last moment. That's tough, because it was a really good try.
At least he has the consolation of a $40,000 bonus for setting the course record on Friday (62). According to the TV broadcast, Wallace is also donating a part of that to the junior program at Circolo Golf Torino. Classy touch.
FOUR-SHOT LEAD
Eugenio Chacarra will take a four-stroke lead down the last at Circolo Golf Torino. He is set to become a back-to-back winner on the DP World Tour this season following his victory at the KLM Open some three weeks ago - the last time the European circuit was in action.
The Spaniard is also well on his way back to the PGA Tour.
SAFELY ABOARD
Chacarra and Wallace fire driving irons down the heart of the 18th fairway while Niemann takes out his frustration on the ball and wallops a driver some 50 yards longer. It's in the rough, but the Chilean has missed on the right side to access the flag.
PERKS FOR WINNING
Chacarra is about to win the Italian Open, and with it comes a whole heap of cracking perks and benefits.
Firstly, there's the trophy and title, obviously. Then there's a prize money payout of over $500,000. Add in a spot into The Open Championship and you're already looking at a great week.
But it doesn't stop there. Chacarra will take the lead in the European Swing, where there's a $200,000 bonus for the winner, and he's up to third in the Race To Dubai behind only Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy. That would certainly be good enough for a PGA Tour card next year as well. A huge moment for the former LIV golfer.
FORE LEFT
While Chacarra finds the heart of the green and Niemann lobs his approach into kick-in range, Matt Wallace pulls his approach onto the heads of the on-looking fans. It bounces up and lands in the muddy walkway, leaving a really tough short-sided chip left for the Englishman.
TWO PUTTS FOR SECOND
Wallace takes his time over the drop situation, and as well he might because Niemann is surely about to reach 18-under and he needs bogey or better to lock up second on his own.
He bumps it into the bank and watches the ball roll out. There's 20 feet left, which he can two-putt to wrap up the silver medal. He duly completes that task, and it's second for Wallace.
EUGENIO CHACARRA WINS 2026 ITALIAN OPEN
Chacarra rolls his birdie putt up to two or three feet and there will just be one more nudge for a round of 64. It drops, and the Spaniard ultimately wins by five after posting 24-under!
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THE WINNING MOMENT
WIN NUMBER THREE FOR EUGENIO CHACARRA 🏆#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/A5XvGt4TJGJune 28, 2026
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