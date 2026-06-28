Imperious Eugenio Chacarra Puts Matt Wallace And Joaquin Niemann To The Sword At Italian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain's Eugenio Chacarra is setting himself up for a season to remember after sealing a second consecutive title on the DP World Tour.

Chacarra carded a final round 64 (-7) at Circolo Golf Torino to claim the Italian Open trophy weeks on from lifting the KLM Open title.

The former LIV golfer reached 24-under for the week in northern Italy, setting up a five-stroke success and putting world-class talents Matt Wallace and Joaquin Niemann firmly to the sword.

Not only that, Chacarra won a first-place check for more than $500,000 and is in pole position to land a $200,000 bonus for winning the European Swing leg of the DP World Tour season.

Eugenio Chacarra goes back-to-back on the DP World Tour! The Spaniard wins the Italian Open three weeks after lifting the KLM Open title! Chacarra triumphed by five strokes thanks to a closing round of 64 and will now make his Open Championship debut at Royal Birkdale 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3TPN7gmYmEJune 28, 2026

In addition, he has also placed himself firmly in the mix for one of the 10 dual cards on the PGA Tour.

Speaking afterwards, a typically energetic Chacarra said: "I'm feeling great, winning's always fun but that's what we work for. I'm very proud of myself.

"It was a good fight, two world-class players - probably two of the best players in the world.

"That's what I've been dreaming of since I was little, to play against those kind of players down the stretch and I'm very proud of how I played and how I managed myself today."

WIN NUMBER THREE FOR EUGENIO CHACARRA 🏆#ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/A5XvGt4TJGJune 28, 2026

As well as the aforementioned perks, the 26-year-old is now also off to The Open Championship for the first time in his career after locking up the sole exemption on offer this week via the Open Qualifying Series.

Earlier this term, Chacarra pulled out midway through US Open qualifying in order to give himself a better chance of success on the DP World Tour, which he hoped would in turn lead to the PGA Tour and more consistent cracks at Major starts thereafter.

It must be said, at this stage, that decision has been inspired with Chacarra currently third in the Race To Dubai and firmly on track for a dual card.

After his win Italy, Chacarra went on to say: "I'm very excited [about The Open]. I've never played there, I've always dreamed of playing it and been watching on TV since I was little. Excited to be out there, now it's time to celebrate and then we can focus on that."

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While there was disappointment for Wallace and Niemann, the Englishman will pick up an extra $40,000 on top of his tournament prize money as a result of setting a new course record on Friday.

Wallace fired a scintillating 62 in the second round, capped off by a lovely chip-in at his final hole, to set up his chance of victory after breaking Edoardo Molinari's previous record 63 the previous day.

Wallace said during an on-course interview on Sunday: “If I do keep (the record) - I asked my manager this morning if I could do this - Edoardo had a great round on the first day, and it’s his home course, so I’ll donate a little bit towards him and the golf club, maybe for the juniors here, if we do keep it.”

Meanwhile, Niemann fell away at the weekend with scores of 71 and 68 but was a welcome addition to the event and helped to set up a genuinely exciting finish on the DP World Tour.

Next week sees the final event of the European Swing, with Germany's Golfclub Munchen Eichenried hosting the BMW International Open.

ITALIAN OPEN LEADERBOARD

-24 Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra -19 Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace -18 Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann -17 Joakim Lagergren

Joakim Lagergren -16 Angel Ayora

Angel Ayora -15 Jeff Winther

Jeff Winther -15 Richie Ramsay

Richie Ramsay -15 Oliver Lindell

Oliver Lindell -15 Daniel Rodrigues

Daniel Rodrigues -14 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen