Charlie Woods Makes It Into 14-For-2 Playoff At US Junior Amateur

Charlie Woods shot a level-par second round of 70 on Tuesday at the US Junior Amateur, with the score meaning he made it into a massive 14-for-2 playoff.

Carding a five-over-par 76 on Saucon Valley Country Club's Grace Course on Monday, he improved significantly on the Old Course 24 hours later, producing an eagle, two birdies, 11 pars and four bogeys for a level-par round.

His five-over-par total put the son of 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, into a share of 63rd position, alongside 13 other players.

Crucially, because the top 64 advance through to the match play portion of the championship, it meant a lengthy playoff would be needed, with only two spots up for grabs in the next stage.

The 14 juniors will return to Saucon Valley Country Club at 7am (ET) to battle it out for the two places, with the round of 64 beginning an hour later at 8am ET.

In terms of the playoff, we won't see a 14-some going down the fairway, but instead a mix of four and three balls. The first and second group will be four balls going out at 7am and 7.12am, while the remaining two groups are three balls at 7.24am and 7.36am.

Woods heads off at 7.24am alongside Mateo Hidalgo and Zilin Gao. The holes used will be the first of the Grace Course and, if a winner isn't decided by then, the fifth and 18th will also be used.

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Playing in his third straight US Junior Amateur, it's Woods' best performance by far in the event, as he missed the match play portion considerably the last two years.

At Oakland Hills in 2024, he produced rounds of 82 and 80, while his second appearance 12 months later yielded an 80 and 74 at Trinity Forest.

If Woods were to make it through to the match play portion of the US Junior Amateur, he would be looking to replicate his dad, Tiger, who won this championship three straight times and now has the trophy named in his honor.

Looking up the leaderboard, Woods will be drawing inspiration from his close friend Miles Russell, who earned medalist honors alongside Brayden Jones and Sohan Patel.

Russell recently played in the US Open and the ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trio finished top of the leaderboard at six-under-par, with Russell firing rounds of 69 and 66 to co-lead.

Although Russell, who is ranked No.1 in the American Junior Golf Association, comfortably made the match play, it wasn't the same story for the defending champion Hamilton Coleman.

Carding an eight-over-par championship total, it's the first time since 2002 that a defending champion has failed to make it through to the last 64.

Another notable name missing out is Jackson Ormond, who qualified for the US Open last month. He could only shoot seven-over-par, as he failed to make the match play by two strokes.