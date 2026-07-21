‘They’ve Got To Pay Some Price’ – Golf Fans Weigh In On Scottie Scheffler's Controversial TIO Ruling
The incident late in the final round at Royal Birkdale has split opinion
Golf’s TIO rules hit the headlines on Sunday at The Open after an incident involving World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on the 17th hole at Royal Birkdale.
The American hit his ball into a hospitality unit with his second shot on the par-5 and although it couldn’t be found, he was given a free drop.
Scheffler went on to make a birdie and keep his slim title hopes alive, but the incident sparked some controversy.
A TIO, which stands for Temporary Immovable Object, includes things like grandstands and other pop-up structures that are put in place for tournaments.
When a TIO impedes a golfer's shot, they are allowed a free drop within two club lengths. But what made Scheffler’s ruling slightly more unusual was the fact his ball was never found.
He was spared a penalty drop by rule 17.1d, which covers instances when it is “Known or Virtually Certain” that a ball has gone into a TIO.
However, while it was all above board by the letter of the law, it didn’t sit right with many people watching.
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Following our Inside The Ropes discussion on TIOs, we asked if it's time for the ruling to be changed, with a mixture of the best responses below.
If a ball is not found, it is lost
Many were of the opinion that if a ball is not found then it should be considered lost, and the player penalized accordingly.
A TIO should be treated like a hazard
A number of users believe it is too easy for the pros, especially the longer hitters, to exploit this rule for their own advantage.
Another person offered a possible solution...
'Why is it controversial?'
On the other side of the argument, there were plenty of people who saw no issue with how it all played out.
What did you make of Scheffler's controversial TIO drop? Join the conversation in the comments section below.
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