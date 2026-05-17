Aaron Rai WITB 2026: A Seven-Year Old Driver, Iron Headcovers And Two Gloves Feature Among Equipment-Free Agent's Set-Up

Aaron Rai's golf bag is one-of-a-kind, with the Englishman wearing two golf gloves, using iron headcovers and a seven-year-old driver.

An equipment-free agent, take a look at Rai's full what's in the bag and specs below...

Driver

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The oldest club in Rai's bag is his driver, which is the TaylorMade M6, a club that was released to the market back in 2019.

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Rai is one of the most accurate players off the tee and, with the big stick set at 9°, it possesses an Aldila Synergy Blue 70 TX shaft, a recent change from his Mitsubishi Diamana BB 73 TX.

Fairway Woods

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Despite being an older model, the TaylorMade Qi10 is still one of the best fairway woods on the market, with Rai using it in a 3-wood and 5-wood configuration

Both Qi10s have Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X shafts, with the 3-wood set at 15° while the 5-wood is at 18°.

Hybrid

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Depending on course conditions, Rai will implement a Titleist GT2 hybrid into his set-up, with it replacing his 4-iron.

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Set at 24°, the hybrid possesses a Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White Hybrid 90 TX shaft, and has featured numerous times throughout the 2026 season.

Irons

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Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood are among the notable players to have the TaylorMade P7TW irons in the bag, with Rai also one of those with the clubs in his set-up.

Because of his wood-heavy set-up, Rai has his P7TWs from 5-iron to 9-iron and with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts.

Interestingly, he is one of few pros to protect his irons with headcovers. He explains that: "When we (Rai and his dad) used to go out and practice, he used to clean every single groove afterwards with a pin and baby oil, and then to protect the golf clubs he thought it would be good to put iron covers on them."

Wedges

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Rai had been using the Titleist Vokey SM9 but, at the start of 2026, he changed to the brand-new SM11, one of the best wedges money can buy.

Despite the change, the Englishman possesses a pitching wedge, sand wedge and lob wedge, which are set at 46º, 54º and 60º. They all feature True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts, similar to those in the irons.

Putter

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The final club in Rai's bag is his putter, specifically a TaylorMade Spider Tour V, which has grown in popularity throughout 2026.

Collin Morikawa put the Tour V in play recently and, in terms of Rai, he made the switch around the time of the British Masters in August, where he was previously using the TaylorMade HydroBlast TP DuPage.

Golf Ball

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Away from the clubs, with Rai using the Titleist Pro V1, a model he has had in play since he was around 10-years-old.

Speaking to Titleist about why he uses the Pro V1, he stated: "A lot of the golf courses that we play week in, week out, the margin between hitting great shots and being in bad spots is so, so small. There’s a lot of variables that go into hitting the ball, but certainly when I do my job well, it’s paramount that the ball is in the area that I want it to be.

"I don’t think I’ve hit a shot where the ball hasn’t been where I’ve wanted it to be when I feel like I’ve done my part. Again, the ball plays a massive role in that and that’s the reason that I’ve used the Titleist ball for pretty much the whole time that I’ve played golf, and that’s the reason why I’m still using it now."

Apparel/Shoes

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In terms of clothing and golf shoes, Rai wears Levelwear apparel and Ecco footwear, which is among the best on the market.

A brand ambassador for Levelwear, the Englishman signed with Ecco at the start of 2026, with Rai wearing the brand's footwear ever since.

Aaron Rai WITB: Full Specs