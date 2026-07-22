3M Open 2026 Betting Tips: Three Picks To Take On Red-Hot Favorite Scottie Scheffler

After the saga and the drama of the Open Championship it's back to regular PGA Tour action at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

It's a relatively new event at TPC Twin Cities with just seven previous events and some decent low scoring - Kurt Kitayama shoot 60 last year along the way to winning on 23 under.

Adam Svensson also stuck in a 60 last year while Lee Hodges shot 24 under to win in 2023, but although low scores are out there it's not always a full-on birdie fest as Cameron Champ won on 15 under while Jhonattan Vegas and Tony Finau both hit 17 under in their victories.

Scottie Scheffler is making his tournament debut as the red-hot favorite, with the bookies seeing this as a gimme for the World No.1 as the runaway +250 (5/2) market leader.

Scheffler should stroll to victory

Scheffler will see this as a fantastic opportunity to grab his first win since January - coming off a fourth place at Royal Birkdale when only the putter let him down.

Trends at the 3M Open point to driving accuracy and also more importantly approach play being key for success, and Scheffler's not only head and shoulders above the rest of this field but also the best in the world with an iron in hand.

Scheffler missed his first cut in four years in Scotland and has to make the trans-Atlantic trip back from The Open after a frustrating Sunday, but they're not big enough negatives to suggest he won't stroll to victory a week later.

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Scheffler leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained with 2.154, the next best in this week's field is Jake Knapp in 20th with 0.903, while the next highest in the FedEx Cup behind leader Scheffler is Gary Woodland in 29th and Hideki Matsuyama down at 30th is the highest ranked player in the OWGR besides the World No.1.

There's a gulf in class and form in this field that you rarely see on the PGA Tour. Annything can happen in a golf tournament and his odds are crazily short, but it's not often you say a player should, not could, win on the PGA Tour. This is one of those weeks.

Back Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open at +250 (5/2) with BetMGM

3m Open betting without Scottie Scheffler

You've got options this week as with Scheffler being such a hot favorite you could take him out of the equation and use the winner without Scottie Scheffler market, or just take your chances in the regular market and hope for some eacy-way money if the favorite does indeed romp home.

So who else could make the frame, or even shock Scheffler?

Pick One: Jake Knapp +4000