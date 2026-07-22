Golfer Disqualified From US Junior Amateur After Rules Breach

A US Junior Amateur competitor was disqualified after discovering he had been using a non-conforming yardage book.

James Nagle, who has verbally committed to the University of South Florida, was playing in the prestigious championship, which includes the likes of Miles Russell and Charlie Woods.

However, on Monday, the American was disqualified after it was reported that he had been using a yardage book with green maps included, something that is not allowed at USGA championships.

Breaching Model Local Rule G-12 multiple times, the ruling was adopted at USGA championships and amateur events in 2023.

The rule states: "During a round, a player must not use any written, printed, electronic or digital materials to help with reading their line of play for any stroke to be made from the putting green."

Originally carding a six-over round of 76 on Saucon Valley’s Grace Course, Nagle was then subsequently disqualified from the championship after.

Under Rule G-12, there is a penalty of two strokes for the first infraction, while any subsequent violation results in a disqualification.

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A post shared by James Nagle (@james.nagle.golf) A photo posted by on

Posting a statement to his Instagram story, Nagle wrote: "I was not informed on the fact yardage books with green maps were not permitted to use while on the putting surface.

"My playing partner warned me that it wasn’t allowed. So, I went to the nearest rules official and explained to them the situation. They told me to finish the round while they reviewed the situation.

"After shooting a 76 on the Grace Course, they asked me if I was sure I had used it more than once and that it was for the sole purpose of getting green information. I said yes. This resulted in the DQ."

In fairness to the American, G-12 is not used in American Junior Golf Association tournaments, specifically junior and college events.

Even the PGA Tour don't follow the G-12 ruling, but instead G-11. This ruling allows committee-approved yardage books that restrict the amount of detail of green maps and handwritten notes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from the disqualification, it's Russell, Brayden Jones and Sohan Patel who earned medalist honors at the US Junior Amateur, with the trio finishing at six-under.

They will advance to the match play portion of the championship, but there will be a long wait for Woods, who will be involved in a 14-for-2 playoff on Wednesday morning.

Finishing five-over-par in the stroke play portion, Woods and 13 others will go out at 7am ET to fight it out for the remaining two spots in the match play event, where tee times are from 8am.