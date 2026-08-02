Rocket Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Michael Thorbjornsen Leads Congested Chasing Pack By One Shot

Going into the final round of the Rocket Classic it was Davis Riley who led by one, but the American has seen his lead extinguished by the chasing pack.
Midway through the back nine, over 20 players are within four shots of the lead, with a thrilling finish in store at Detroit Golf Club.
Keep up-to-date with all the action via our live blog below.
Rocket Classic Leaderboard
- -17 Michael Thorbjornsen
- -16 Davis Riley
- -15 Xander Schauffele
- -15 Rasmus Hojgaard
- -14 Michael Brennan
NEAR MISS AT 14
Both Hojgaard and Brennan narrowly miss their birdie chances at the par 3 14th, with both men remaining 15-under and 14-under.
Up ahead, Schauffele pulls his approach well left and into the bunker at the 17th, with Thorbjornsen finding the green with his approach.
WHAT A FINISH FROM WALLACE
Wallace is looking to make it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and, thanks to an eagle-birdie-par-bogey-birdie finish, he is projected to move to 82nd.
The top 70 qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but a strong finish will help the Englishman in terms of next week.
POOR FOLLOW UP
After birdieing the 14th, Riley pulls his tee shot left at the par 3 15th and only just catches the left-side of the green.
That will be a tricky two-putt for the American, who is chasing Thorbjornsen, who finds the fairway at the par 4 17th.
RILEY WITHIN ONE
A superb fairway wood at the 14th is rewarded by a two-putt birdie for Riley, who moves to 16-under and within one of Thorbjornsen.
Speaking of the leader, he has just parred the 16th and remains 17-under.
NOT HAPPENING FOR YOUNG
He shared the lead at the halfway stage but, this weekend, Cameron Young hasn't fired with the American 13-under for the tournament.
One-under on the front today, the World No.3 has parred every hole on the back nine, with Young producing many close calls throughout.
ONE OF US
EAGLE CHANCE UPCOMING
Riley produces a gorgeous fairway wood approach into the par 5 14th, leaving himself a good chance at eagle.
In his group, Michael Brennan goes left and gets a lucky break, with his ball finishing in the second cut.
Hojgaard, meanwhile, pounds his drive down the left-side, but plays a poor second that causes a frustrated reaction, with his shot finishing away from the green.
TEXTBOOK FROM THOR
The tee shot deserved a birdie and, at the par 3 15th, Thorbjornsen rolls in a seven-footer to move to 17-under.
That's four birdies in six holes and the American is now two clear of Schauffele, Hojgaard and Riley.
In Thorbjornsen's group, Schauffele pars to remain at 15-under and Ventura bogeys to drop to 13-under.
MOMENTUM CONTINUES
Thorbjornsen birdies the 14th and, at the par 3 15th, puts a wedge in close and sets up a great chance for birdie.
It puts his playing partner, Xander Schauffele, under pressure, as the two-time Major winner comes up short and spins off the green.
Thorbjornsen, who is searching for a first PGA Tour win, will have that to move two clear.
BIRDIES GALORE
Thorbjornsen birdies and he moves to 16-under, while Schauffele joins Hojgaard and Riley at 15-under, thanks to his birdie at the par 5 14th.
SUPERB FROM THOR
Thorbjornsen comes up slightly short at the par 5 14th and, with his chip, he plays it exquisitely to inches.
He should tap that in and move to 16-under, giving him the outright lead.
KIM DROPS A SHOT
Michael Kim was 14-under, but a dropped shot at the 15th means he goes to 13-under and two back of the leaders.
CLUBHOUSE TARGET SET
Hideki Matsuyama is in the clubhouse and he has set the target at 13-under.
Given the amount of players at 14-under and 15-under, it's unlikely to win, but it's a strong week for the Major winner.
THE STORY SO FAR
This really is anyones to win on Sunday, with a three-way share of the lead taking place between Rasmus Hojgaard, Michael Thorbjornsen and Davis Riley.
Among the chasing pack are Xander Schauffele and Chris Kirk, with a thrilling finish set-up at the Rocket Classic.
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