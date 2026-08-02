Rocket Classic Leaderboard And Live Updates: Michael Thorbjornsen Leads Congested Chasing Pack By One Shot

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NEAR MISS AT 14 Both Hojgaard and Brennan narrowly miss their birdie chances at the par 3 14th, with both men remaining 15-under and 14-under. Up ahead, Schauffele pulls his approach well left and into the bunker at the 17th, with Thorbjornsen finding the green with his approach.

WHAT A FINISH FROM WALLACE (Image credit: Getty Images) Wallace is looking to make it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs and, thanks to an eagle-birdie-par-bogey-birdie finish, he is projected to move to 82nd. The top 70 qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but a strong finish will help the Englishman in terms of next week.

POOR FOLLOW UP After birdieing the 14th, Riley pulls his tee shot left at the par 3 15th and only just catches the left-side of the green. That will be a tricky two-putt for the American, who is chasing Thorbjornsen, who finds the fairway at the par 4 17th.

RILEY WITHIN ONE A superb fairway wood at the 14th is rewarded by a two-putt birdie for Riley, who moves to 16-under and within one of Thorbjornsen. Speaking of the leader, he has just parred the 16th and remains 17-under.

NOT HAPPENING FOR YOUNG He shared the lead at the halfway stage but, this weekend, Cameron Young hasn't fired with the American 13-under for the tournament. One-under on the front today, the World No.3 has parred every hole on the back nine, with Young producing many close calls throughout.

ONE OF US Been there. pic.twitter.com/SmEWMRdWv6August 2, 2026

EAGLE CHANCE UPCOMING Riley produces a gorgeous fairway wood approach into the par 5 14th, leaving himself a good chance at eagle. In his group, Michael Brennan goes left and gets a lucky break, with his ball finishing in the second cut. Hojgaard, meanwhile, pounds his drive down the left-side, but plays a poor second that causes a frustrated reaction, with his shot finishing away from the green.

TEXTBOOK FROM THOR The tee shot deserved a birdie and, at the par 3 15th, Thorbjornsen rolls in a seven-footer to move to 17-under. That's four birdies in six holes and the American is now two clear of Schauffele, Hojgaard and Riley. In Thorbjornsen's group, Schauffele pars to remain at 15-under and Ventura bogeys to drop to 13-under.

MOMENTUM CONTINUES Thorbjornsen birdies the 14th and, at the par 3 15th, puts a wedge in close and sets up a great chance for birdie. It puts his playing partner, Xander Schauffele, under pressure, as the two-time Major winner comes up short and spins off the green. Thorbjornsen, who is searching for a first PGA Tour win, will have that to move two clear.

BIRDIES GALORE Thorbjornsen birdies and he moves to 16-under, while Schauffele joins Hojgaard and Riley at 15-under, thanks to his birdie at the par 5 14th.

SUPERB FROM THOR Thorbjornsen comes up slightly short at the par 5 14th and, with his chip, he plays it exquisitely to inches. He should tap that in and move to 16-under, giving him the outright lead.

KIM DROPS A SHOT Michael Kim was 14-under, but a dropped shot at the 15th means he goes to 13-under and two back of the leaders.

CLUBHOUSE TARGET SET Hideki Matsuyama is in the clubhouse and he has set the target at 13-under. Given the amount of players at 14-under and 15-under, it's unlikely to win, but it's a strong week for the Major winner.