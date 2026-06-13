Despite Their Success On Golf’s Longest Day, Miles Russell Won’t Have Charlie Woods On The Bag For The US Open… So Who Will Caddie For Him?

Charlie Woods narrowly missed out on reaching final qualifying for the US Open. However, the 17-year-old son of Tiger Woods still had a big role to play on Golf’s Longest Day, caddying for his friend and future Florida State teammate, Miles Russell.

It proved a successful partnership, too, with the world’s top-ranked junior amateur getting through a 3-for-2 playoff at BallenIsles Country Club in Florida to book his maiden US Open start.

Despite that achievement, Russell has confirmed that Woods won’t be on his bag at Shinnecock Hills, though.

Charlie Woods caddied for Miles Russell as he reached the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead, the 17-year-old is turning to a man he has worked with since he was six years old, swing coach Ramon Bescansa.

There is plenty of logic behind the move, too, with Bescansa not only knowing Russell’s game inside out, but also having looped for him in some big tournaments.

Russell explained the decision to The Florida Times-Union, saying: “Ramon caddied for me at all my big events, whether it was the Rocket or my first Korn Ferry.

It’s not just the fact Bescansa has caddied Russell before that appeals to the teenager. He has also enjoyed success at Shinnecock Hills, when he took on the role for Russell Knox at the 2018 US Open.

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Ramon Bescansa caddied for Russell Knox at Shinnecock Hills in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On that occasion, Knox finished T12 – his best placing in a Major, and Russell added: "I think it's just a comfortability thing. He's caddied there before... he caddied for Russell Knox in 2018 so he's got a little history there.

“He kind of knows what it could play like and what it could be like, so just having that little bit of insight and knowledge definitely helps."

It’s not just that occasion where Bescansa has proved his worth caddying on one of golf’s biggest stages, either.

At the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush, Harris English, who is also coached by Bescansa, turned to him when his regular caddie was denied a visa.

He came close to guiding him to his maiden Major title, too, before finishing runner-up behind Scottie Scheffler.