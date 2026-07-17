12 Big Names To Miss The 2026 Open Cut

The first two rounds of The Open featured some incredible highs and crushing lows for some in the field.

At the top of the leaderboard, both Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns got to grips with the dry, firm and fast course to equal the lowest round in a men's Major.

While they are safely into the third round, along with the likes of first-round leader Jackson Suber, 2014 winner Rory McIlroy, LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, for others, Royal Birkdale proved a more frustrating test.

While the top 70 and ties all have a tee time for Moving Day, some notable names are among those heading away from Southport with their tails between their legs.

Here are some of the big names to miss the cut at The Open.

Aaron Rai: +2 (71-71)

Aaron Rai missed the cut by one (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aaron Rai’s bid to become a two-time Major champion fell just short at Royal Birkdale.

The Englishman, who held off Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley to win May’s PGA Championship, seemed on track to make it to the weekend.

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That was until he slipped up at the 18th on Friday with a bogey that made all the difference as he missed the cut by one to finish on two over for the tournament.

Cameron Smith: +2 (73-69)

Cameron Smith narrowly missed the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV Golfer faced an anxious wait to see if he’d done enough to make the cut after rounds of 73 and 69.

However, despite finishing one under on Friday, it wasn’t quite enough to scramble above the cut line.

The 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year missed out on the weekend by just one shot.

That means the only time he has made it past 36 holes in his last nine Major appearances was at the PGA Championship, where he placed T7.

Wyndham Clark: +3 (73-70)