Race For The US Open Gold Medal: Ryder Cowan Opens Up Big Margin Ahead Of Koivun And Russell

While Wyndham Clark takes a huge lead into Sunday at the 2026 US Open, there's another big lead in the race for the low amateur honors.

The University of Oklahoma's Ryder Cowan has been a revelation this week, with the 21-year-old showcasing his skills on the big stage to outshine World No.1 Jackson Koivun - as things stand.

A total of 20 amateurs started the week with five making the cut, and Cowan finds himself five strokes clear of his nearest challenger with 18 holes to go.

Cowen was level-par after 36 holes and could easily have fallen back in tough conditions at Shinnecock Hills on Saturday, but his two-over-par 72 goes down as one of the most impressive rounds of the day.

He was out in level-par with a double and two birdies, and made two bogeys and seven pars to come home in 37, which gives him a nice cushion heading into Sunday.

The man he is trying to hold off is Koivun, who is turning professional on Monday after a record-breaking collegiate career. The 21-year-old from North Carolina, who has won two national titles with Auburn, is one of Cowan's closest challengers at seven-over-par.

Koivun and Russell are tied at +7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the same score is Koivun's playing partner in round three, 17-year-old Miles Russell, the no.1-ranked AJGA player who qualified in Florida last week with Charlie Woods on the bag.

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Russell looks to be a superstar and will play his college golf at Florida State University alongside Woods in 2027.

The University of South Carolina's Marek Fleming is at eight-over, while Eric Lee of Oklahoma State is four strokes further adrift at 12-over.

So, who will win the US Open low amateur honors and join the likes of Scheffler, Spieth, Rahm and Hovland?

Cowan is certainly favorite after a sensational few days in New York, but you certainly can't count out the talented chasing pack.

US Open amateur leaderboard