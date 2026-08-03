8 Big Names Who Missed Out On The European Solheim Cup Team

Anna Nordqvist has announced her 12-woman side for the Solheim Cup, with a mix of experience and youth making it into the team event.

Taking place in the Netherlands' Bernardus Golf, the team is headlined by the likes of Charley Hull, Lottie Woad and AIG Women's Open runner-up Esther Henseleit.

Along with the trio, Woad, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes are the rookies in the team, as Europe look to win back the Solheim Cup after losing it in 2024.

Although notable names made it on Nordqvist's team, some big name players failed to qualify or earn a captain's pick.

From former Solheim Cup players to potential rookies, we take a look at which notable players are missing out on the September event.