Solheim Cup Team Europe 2026: Anna Nordqvist Names Wildcard Picks To Complete Line-Up

Anna Nordqvist's 2026 European Solheim Cup team is now complete after the Swede named Leona Maguire, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes as her captain's picks.

They will join a strong and experienced line-up at The Netherlands' Bernardus Golf headlined by the likes of Charley Hull, Lottie Woad and AIG Women's Open runner-up Esther Henseleit.