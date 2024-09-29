‘Unreal Mate’ - Angel Hidalgo Reacts To Incredible Open de Espana Victory
Following a first win on the DP World Tour in his home country of Spain, Hidalgo could barely contain his emotion as he described the winning feeling as 'absolutely insane'
On Sunday, Angel Hidalgo produced the performance of his career to claim the Open de Espana, with the Spaniard visibly emotional after he defeated fellow countryman, Jon Rahm, at the second playoff hole.
Describing the moment as "absolutely insane", the 26-year-old adds his name to an historic list of winners, with Hidalgo joining the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Nick Faldo.
Incredible scenes as Angel Hidalgo defeats Jon Rahm in a playoff to win his National Open 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/vhPMoF1Pz0September 29, 2024
"It was really good, I was pretty relaxed all day, even the first tee, I don't know why," explained Hidalgo, who missed a five-foot birdie attempt at the 72nd hole in regulation for the win, but made up for it with two birdies in the two playoff holes.
"That's for everyone that was there and believed in me, and yeah, my team, my family, especially my caddie, he's my best friend. I called him last year, I was struggling a little, and I called him and he stopped playing to carry my bag. My grandpa yesterday was 80-years-old, he passed away a few years ago, but yesterday was his birthday".
Earlier in the round, it was Spain's David Puig who led following a run of four birdies in seven holes. However, the 22-year-old would find four bogeys in his run-in and finished in a six-way tie for third.
That left Hidalgo and Rahm to battle it out, with Hidalgo getting the better of the two-time Major winner. Following the playoff, the Spaniard had nothing but respect for Rahm, as he stated: "He's the most important player in the last 20 years or 30 years in Spain."
Securing the biggest win of his career, the victory is a complete contrast to Hidalgo's circumstances two years ago. Back in 2022, he was playing on the Alps Tour and was actually in Madrid for Rahm's record-tying third Open de Espana win, with Hidalgo explaining: "I was on exactly this course, the first tee in the trees, supporting Jon without playing. I just came here to Madrid to see the tournament. To be here and win the tournament is unreal. It's unreal. Oh, my gosh. It's amazing."
