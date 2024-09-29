‘Unreal Mate’ - Angel Hidalgo Reacts To Incredible Open de Espana Victory

Following a first win on the DP World Tour in his home country of Spain, Hidalgo could barely contain his emotion as he described the winning feeling as 'absolutely insane'

Angel Hidalgo fist pumps the air after claiming the Open de Espana title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

On Sunday, Angel Hidalgo produced the performance of his career to claim the Open de Espana, with the Spaniard visibly emotional after he defeated fellow countryman, Jon Rahm, at the second playoff hole.

Describing the moment as "absolutely insane", the 26-year-old adds his name to an historic list of winners, with Hidalgo joining the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia and Nick Faldo.

"It was really good, I was pretty relaxed all day, even the first tee, I don't know why," explained Hidalgo, who missed a five-foot birdie attempt at the 72nd hole in regulation for the win, but made up for it with two birdies in the two playoff holes.

"That's for everyone that was there and believed in me, and yeah, my team, my family, especially my caddie, he's my best friend. I called him last year, I was struggling a little, and I called him and he stopped playing to carry my bag. My grandpa yesterday was 80-years-old, he passed away a few years ago, but yesterday was his birthday".

Earlier in the round, it was Spain's David Puig who led following a run of four birdies in seven holes. However, the 22-year-old would find four bogeys in his run-in and finished in a six-way tie for third.

Angel Hidalgo puts his hands on top of his head while sitting next to the Open de Espana trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That left Hidalgo and Rahm to battle it out, with Hidalgo getting the better of the two-time Major winner. Following the playoff, the Spaniard had nothing but respect for Rahm, as he stated: "He's the most important player in the last 20 years or 30 years in Spain."

Securing the biggest win of his career, the victory is a complete contrast to Hidalgo's circumstances two years ago. Back in 2022, he was playing on the Alps Tour and was actually in Madrid for Rahm's record-tying third Open de Espana win, with Hidalgo explaining: "I was on exactly this course, the first tee in the trees, supporting Jon without playing. I just came here to Madrid to see the tournament. To be here and win the tournament is unreal. It's unreal. Oh, my gosh. It's amazing."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸