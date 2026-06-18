Ryder Cowan Facts: 12 Things To Know About The US Open Amateur Star

Ryder Cowan is making a name for himself at Shinnecock Hills in the 2026 US Open, where the Oklahoman is making his first career Major start.

The 21-year-old is one of his state's top players and is enjoying a successful time in the college ranks after a glittering junior career.

Get to know him better with these facts...

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Ryder Cowan facts:

1. He is from Edmond, Oklahoma

2. Cowan is in his senior year at the University of Oklahoma, the same college attended by the likes of Chris Gotterup, Abraham Ancer and Max McGreevy

3. He qualified for the 2026 US Open on Golf's Longest Day at BallenIsles CC in Florida, where he shot six-under-par and then came through a playoff

4. He played in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 US Amateur Championships

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5. His first collegiate victory came at the 2025 Kaanapali Classic in Hawaii

6. His career-high World Amateur Golf Ranking is 15th

7. Cowan finished T6th at the prestigious Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2023

8. He won the 2023 Oklahoma State Junior Championship

9. In the same year, he finished as runner-up at the Oklahoma Golf Association Match Play Championship

10. He won the Oklahoma State Championship twice in high school

11. Prior to joining the University of Oklahoma, Cowan was the 7th-ranked prospect in the country

12. He was runner-up in the 2019 Drive, Chip and Putt final at Augusta National in the Boys 12 - 13 age group