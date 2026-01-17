Nick Faldo Returns Home After Undergoing Open Heart Surgery
The six-time Major winner’s social media channels have confirmed he has undergone open heart surgery in Cleveland and is recovering at home
Six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo is recovering after undergoing open heart surgery.
The 68-year-old’s social media channels have revealed he underwent the surgery in Cleveland in what was a scheduled procedure to repair an enlarged aorta.
A statement confirming the news began: “Headed home. After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic.
It added: “We are deeply grateful for Dr. Svensson and his exceptional medical team.”
The statement, which was accompanied by several images, including of Faldo looking fit and healthy with his wife Lindsay at the clinic, also confirmed Faldo would soon be returning to his golf course design work.
It also confirmed the three-time Masters champion is expected to attend Augusta National in April for the Major.
It read: “Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating ‘Six back in '96. Home never felt so good.”
After Faldo’s playing career wound down, he remained in the public eye as a broadcaster.
However, in 2022, he announced he was bringing the curtain down on his 18-year career behind the mic, citing the quote: “The mistake you make is that you think you have time," adding it reminded him "that we should not waste a moment of it and to spend more time with the people we love."
The Englishman, who had recently moved to a farm in Montana, added that he intended to spend his retirement with Lindsay and their dogs as well as their farm animals.
Despite that, he has never been far from the spotlight, including making a return to broadcasting at the 2023 Masters, while he is also the host of the British Masters.
Faldo also teed it up at the EMC Greats of the Game exhibition event at Minnehaha Country Club in September while he was again in the broadcasting booth with NBC Sports for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
Faldo also regularly weighs in on the latest news in the world of golf, including in December, when he explained to the Belfast Telegraph that Rory McIlroy, who clinched his fifth Major title at the 2025 Masters, is “either going to be disappointed that he’s won 10 or he is going to be ecstatic that he’s got to five.”
