Sir Nick Faldo Set For Broadcast Return At The Masters
The 65-year-old stepped away from broadcasting last year, but will return to cover the Major for Sky Sports
When Sir Nick Faldo announced he was stepping away from broadcasting last June, it appeared to signal the end of an 18-year career as a pundit for the six time Major winner.
That notion appeared to be affirmed when he got emotional in his final CBS appearance before opting to spend more time at his farm in Montana. However, such thoughts were premature as he has confirmed a report from The Telegraph's Golf Correspondent James Corrigan (opens in new tab) that he will cover The Masters on Sky Sports in the UK.
For story correction & clarity, SNF said he was retiring from FULL TIME Broadcasting. https://t.co/L5AH1gKvt4March 28, 2023
Faldo’s coverage of events at Augusta National will surely be well received given his rich history with the tournament. He won the title three times in a seven-year span between 1989 and 1996, cementing his position as a Masters legend, so the role could barely be more fitting.
It will also be seen as a significant move from Sky Sports, particularly considering its rival the BBC has chosen not to broadcast any Masters coverage this year following a 56-year association with the event.
Faldo’s role for the broadcaster will be intriguing given his outspoken opinion on LIV Golf. In total, 18 LIV Golf players have qualified for The Masters, and their presence is sure to be a focal point through the week.
Last year, while working for CBS, Faldo slammed LIV Golf players, saying: “They’re taking the easy option to go over and try and win a boatload of cash.” Then, in January, he said that LIV Golf players have no Ryder Cup future. Most recently, he described 2017 Masters champion and now LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia as “the most immature player I’ve ever seen”.
Faldo is also due to attend the Masters Champions Dinner next Tuesday, which, considering some LIV Golf players will be there, is likely to be another talking point when he resumes his broadcasting duties.
Regardless of the precise subject matter Faldo will cover, it appears he won’t quite be done with there. According to The Telegraph report, he is also being lined up by Sky Sports to take on the role for July’s Open at Royal Liverpool, another tournament he has a strong association with having claimed the Claret Jug three times.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
