Sir Nick Faldo Set For Broadcast Return At The Masters

When Sir Nick Faldo announced he was stepping away from broadcasting last June, it appeared to signal the end of an 18-year career as a pundit for the six time Major winner.

That notion appeared to be affirmed when he got emotional in his final CBS appearance before opting to spend more time at his farm in Montana. However, such thoughts were premature as he has confirmed a report from The Telegraph's Golf Correspondent James Corrigan (opens in new tab) that he will cover The Masters on Sky Sports in the UK.

For story correction & clarity, SNF said he was retiring from FULL TIME Broadcasting. https://t.co/L5AH1gKvt4March 28, 2023 See more

Faldo’s coverage of events at Augusta National will surely be well received given his rich history with the tournament. He won the title three times in a seven-year span between 1989 and 1996, cementing his position as a Masters legend, so the role could barely be more fitting.

It will also be seen as a significant move from Sky Sports, particularly considering its rival the BBC has chosen not to broadcast any Masters coverage this year following a 56-year association with the event.

Faldo’s role for the broadcaster will be intriguing given his outspoken opinion on LIV Golf. In total, 18 LIV Golf players have qualified for The Masters, and their presence is sure to be a focal point through the week.

Last year, while working for CBS, Faldo slammed LIV Golf players, saying: “They’re taking the easy option to go over and try and win a boatload of cash.” Then, in January, he said that LIV Golf players have no Ryder Cup future. Most recently, he described 2017 Masters champion and now LIV Golf player Sergio Garcia as “the most immature player I’ve ever seen”.

Faldo is also due to attend the Masters Champions Dinner next Tuesday, which, considering some LIV Golf players will be there, is likely to be another talking point when he resumes his broadcasting duties.

Regardless of the precise subject matter Faldo will cover, it appears he won’t quite be done with there. According to The Telegraph report, he is also being lined up by Sky Sports to take on the role for July’s Open at Royal Liverpool, another tournament he has a strong association with having claimed the Claret Jug three times.