What Is The Largest Final Round Comeback In Genesis Invitational History?
Jacob Bridgeman took a six-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Invitational, but what is the biggest comeback in the tournament's long history?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
With one round to play of the 2026 Genesis Invitational, leader Jacob Bridgeman had put a chasm between him and his closest rival Rory McIlroy.
Bridgeman began the tournament with a five-under 66, and his second round went even better with a 64, before he repeated that score on Saturday.
Bridgeman’s third round blew the rest of the field away, with seven birdies and an eagle to leave the American 19-under for the tournament at Riviera Country Club.
That left McIlroy facing the daunting prospect of coming back from six behind for just the third time in his PGA Tour career if he was to win the title.
If McIlroy needed any recent proof that such a comeback could be completed at the Genesis Invitational, he’d only have to go back two years, when Hideki Matsuyama carded a final round of 62 to win the title for the first time, having begun the day six behind leader Patrick Cantlay.
However, that wasn’t the biggest comeback in the famous tournament’s long history, which began way back in 1926 as the Los Angeles Open.
That honor belongs to Ken Venturi, who achieved the feat in 1959, when the tournament was held at Rancho Park Golf Course.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
On that occasion, Art Wall was the third-round leader, with Venturi apparently out of contention and needing to make up a daunting eight shots on Wall.
However, Venturi got off to a brilliant start, going six under on the front nine, including back-to-back eagles on the eighth and ninth.
He wasn’t done there, making three birdies on the back nine and finishing his round with just one bogey, at the 12th.
While Venturi carded a 63, things went in the opposite direction for Wall, who could only manage a 73 to finish runner-up, two back of the surprise winner, who banked prize money of $5,300 for his efforts and a place in the record books.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.