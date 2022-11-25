Mikelson's Putter Up For Auction As Bids Fly In For Tiger's Masters Red Shirt

Phil Mickelson has more of his golfing memorabilia up for auction with a tournament-winning, handmade Scotty Cameron putter up for grabs for fans of the six-time Major champion.

It’s a busy time for golf memorabilia auctions, as one of Tiger Woods’ famous Sunday red shirts from the 2010 Masters has just gone under the hammer and has attracted a flood of early bids.

Over 1,000 bids were received by Golden Age Auctions for Woods’ red shirt (opens in new tab) in just the first four hours of a two-week online auction for a true piece of golfing history, with the price standing at almost $45,000 on Friday.

Woods finished T4 at that 2010 Masters, five shots behind winner Mickelson, who also has items going to auction, as he released a video to personally authenticate two Scotty Cameron putters than any golfing fan can bid for.

Mickelson used the putter that is up for auction during his 21st PGA Tour victory at the 2002 Canon Greater Hartford Open.

“They were both handmade by Scotty and I and I used them in the early 2000s I definitely won with one for sure,” Mickelson said on social media. “They were handmade by Scotty and myself around 2001.”

Bidding started at $5,000 for Mickelson’s Scotty Cameron (opens in new tab) flat stick, with a couple of early punters moving the price up to $6,655 on Friday with still 15 days left to go in the auction.

Mickelson’s putter is unlikely to get anywhere near a recent purchase of Tiger Woods memorabilia, with the set of irons used during his Tiger Slam era being sold by Golden Age Auctions for $5,156,162 back in April.

Golden Age Auctions have also photo matched the putter up for auction, and say: “We have located loads of photos of Phil Mickelson using this exact putter during that 2002 GHO victory, as well as in the Open Championship, PGA Championship, and Ryder Cup.

“This custom putter is a left handed red dot Circle T Scotty Cameron. It has a teryllium face that Scotty Cameron himself personally inserted into this putter. The toe is hand-stamped PHIL.”

The size of the bids may in some way be a good indicator of how much Mickelson’s popularity has been hit by his move to LIV Golf this year, or whether he remains one of the big favourites among golf fans.

