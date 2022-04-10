'Tiger Slam' Irons Sell At Auction For Record-Breaking Sum

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The irons used by Tiger Woods as he captured four successive Major championship victories from 2000 into 2001 have been sold at auction for a record-breaking sum.

The set, which includes Titleist 681-T irons from 2-PW as well as two custom Vokey wedges that are both stamped "TIGER", was sold for a whopping $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions, smashing the previous record for golf memorabilia when Horton Smith's Green Jacket sold for $682,000 in 2013.

These were the clubs that the 15-time Major champion wielded as he completed what is known as the 'Tiger Slam' at The Masters in 2001. Todd Brock, the man who owned the irons having bought them for $57,242 in 2010, said the money made from the sale will go towards his foundation.

Woods' unheralded run began at the 2000 US Open when he won by a record margin at the iconic Pebble Beach layout, finishing 15 shots clear of his nearest challenger Ernie Els. He then carried that form forward as he captured his first Open Championship at the Home of Golf in St Andrews, producing another dominant display en route to an eight-shot victory on the Old Course.

A play-off win over Bob May followed at the PGA Championship, the year's final Major, giving Woods the chance to hold all four of the sport's marquee titles at the same time with a victory at the 2001 Masters. With the eyes of the world watching, he didn't disappoint, winning out in his duel with David Duval to secure his second Green Jacket and sixth Major title at the age of just 25.

Not since Bobby Jones in 1930 had anyone won four Majors in a row, although Jones' included the British and US Amateurs rather than the Masters and PGA Championship. Tiger's run during that period is widely considered the greatest golf anyone has ever played as he broke record after record under the tutelage of Butch Harmon.