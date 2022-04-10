'Tiger Slam' Irons Sell At Auction For Record-Breaking Sum
The clubs were bought for more than $5 million dollars at a Golden Age auction
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The irons used by Tiger Woods as he captured four successive Major championship victories from 2000 into 2001 have been sold at auction for a record-breaking sum.
The set, which includes Titleist 681-T irons from 2-PW as well as two custom Vokey wedges that are both stamped "TIGER", was sold for a whopping $5,156,162 at Golden Age Auctions, smashing the previous record for golf memorabilia when Horton Smith's Green Jacket sold for $682,000 in 2013.
These were the clubs that the 15-time Major champion wielded as he completed what is known as the 'Tiger Slam' at The Masters in 2001. Todd Brock, the man who owned the irons having bought them for $57,242 in 2010, said the money made from the sale will go towards his foundation.
Woods' unheralded run began at the 2000 US Open when he won by a record margin at the iconic Pebble Beach layout, finishing 15 shots clear of his nearest challenger Ernie Els. He then carried that form forward as he captured his first Open Championship at the Home of Golf in St Andrews, producing another dominant display en route to an eight-shot victory on the Old Course.
A play-off win over Bob May followed at the PGA Championship, the year's final Major, giving Woods the chance to hold all four of the sport's marquee titles at the same time with a victory at the 2001 Masters. With the eyes of the world watching, he didn't disappoint, winning out in his duel with David Duval to secure his second Green Jacket and sixth Major title at the age of just 25.
Not since Bobby Jones in 1930 had anyone won four Majors in a row, although Jones' included the British and US Amateurs rather than the Masters and PGA Championship. Tiger's run during that period is widely considered the greatest golf anyone has ever played as he broke record after record under the tutelage of Butch Harmon.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
The final round of the 2022 Masters is here, follow all the latest action including the latest scores and leaderboard
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
Trump Organisation Allowed To Keep Golf Course After NYC Case
The former President's company prevailed in the court case against New York City
By Andrew Wright • Published