Mexico Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The PGA Tour heads south for the Mexico Open as World No.1 Jon Rahm defends his title.

Last year, the Spaniard secured his seventh PGA Tour title by one shot to clinch his first win in almost 11 months. However, if Rahm entered that tournament in search of a return to form, this year, he arrives at Vidanta Vallarta in very different circumstances.

Since that victory a year ago, Rahm has amassed six more wins worldwide including his second Major, The Masters, which he won at Augusta National earlier in the month. This week, there is every chance he will add yet another victory in an astonishing 2023 as he will begin as comfortable favourite.

One player who may have something to say about that is one of the three who finished within a shot of Rahm 12 months ago. World No.16 Tony Finau hasn’t won since last November’s Houston Open, but he will feel he has a chance this week, if he can finish ahead of Rahm.

Elsewhere in the field are a handful of other players in the world’s top 100. Alex Noren is currently ranked World No.50, and he is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour. Beneath him in the rankings are World No.68 Andrew Putnam, World No.80 Gary Woodland and the two players directly beneath him, Wyndham Clark and Maverick McNealy. World No.92 Emiliano Grillo completes the list of the top 100 in the field.

Meanwhile, beyond Rahm, another recent former champion is local hero Alvaro Ortiz. However, his 2021 victory came when the event was on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, so he is faced with a very different prospect if he is to triumph again this week.

Others to look out for include rising Danish star Nicolai Hojgaard, who will be hoping to build on the runner-up finish he achieved in last month’s Corales Puntacana Championship. The player who beat him that week, Matt Wallace, is also in action as the World No.115 looks to continue his ascent up the world rankings that was also helped by a tie for seventh in last month’s Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course.

However, considering the relatively weak field and his amazing form over the last 12 months, it is hard to look beyond Rahm as the likely winner this week.

Players are competing for a $7.7m purse, an increase of $400,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will earn $1.386m.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Mexico Open.

Mexico Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,386,000 2nd $839,300 3rd $531,300 4th $377,300 5th $315,700 6th $279,125 7th $259,875 8th $240,625 9th $225,225 10th $209,825 11th $194,425 12th $179,025 13th $163,625 14th $148,225 15th $140,525 16th $132,825 17th $125,125 18th $117,425 19th $109,725 20th $102,025 21st $94,325 22nd $86,625 23rd $80,465 24th $74,305 25th $68,145 26th $61,985 27th $59,675 28th $57,365 29th $55,055 30th $52,745 31st $50,435 32nd $48,125 33rd $45,815 34th $43,890 35th $41,965 36th $40,040 37th $38,115 38th $36,575 39th $35,035 40th $33,495 41st $31,955 42nd $30,415 43rd $28,875 44th $27,335 45th $25,795 46th $24,255 47th $22,715 48th $21,483 49th $20,405 50th $19,789 51st $19,327 52nd $18,865 53rd $18,557 54th $18,249 55th $18,095 56th $17,941 57th $17,787 58th $17,633 59th $17,479 60th $17,325 61st $17,171 62nd $17,017 63rd $16,863 64th $16,709 65th $16,555

Mexico Open Field 2023

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Ricky

Bauchou, Zach

Bhatia, Akshay

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Brian

Del Solar, Cristobal

Dou, Zecheng

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Fernandez de Oliveira, Mateo

Finau, Tony

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Islas, Jose Cristobal

Jaeger, Stephan

Jurgensen, Steve

Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kizzire, Patton

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Lamely, Derek

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lebrija, Roberto

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

McNeill, George

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan

Morales, Omar

Murray, Grayson

Noh, S.Y.

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Ortiz, Alvaro

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Pereda, Raul

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reifers, Kyle

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rodríguez, José de Jesús

Roy, Kevin

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Smalley, Alex

Smitherman, Austin

Stadler, Kevin

Stanley, Kyle

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Toledo, José

Tosti, Alejandro

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

Vázquez, Sebastián

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Weekley, Boo

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

