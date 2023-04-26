Mexico Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
World No.1 Jon Rahm is the standout name as the Spaniard returns to defend his trophy at Vidanta Vallarta
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA Tour heads south for the Mexico Open as World No.1 Jon Rahm defends his title.
Last year, the Spaniard secured his seventh PGA Tour title by one shot to clinch his first win in almost 11 months. However, if Rahm entered that tournament in search of a return to form, this year, he arrives at Vidanta Vallarta in very different circumstances.
Since that victory a year ago, Rahm has amassed six more wins worldwide including his second Major, The Masters, which he won at Augusta National earlier in the month. This week, there is every chance he will add yet another victory in an astonishing 2023 as he will begin as comfortable favourite.
One player who may have something to say about that is one of the three who finished within a shot of Rahm 12 months ago. World No.16 Tony Finau hasn’t won since last November’s Houston Open, but he will feel he has a chance this week, if he can finish ahead of Rahm.
Elsewhere in the field are a handful of other players in the world’s top 100. Alex Noren is currently ranked World No.50, and he is looking for his first win on the PGA Tour. Beneath him in the rankings are World No.68 Andrew Putnam, World No.80 Gary Woodland and the two players directly beneath him, Wyndham Clark and Maverick McNealy. World No.92 Emiliano Grillo completes the list of the top 100 in the field.
Meanwhile, beyond Rahm, another recent former champion is local hero Alvaro Ortiz. However, his 2021 victory came when the event was on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, so he is faced with a very different prospect if he is to triumph again this week.
Others to look out for include rising Danish star Nicolai Hojgaard, who will be hoping to build on the runner-up finish he achieved in last month’s Corales Puntacana Championship. The player who beat him that week, Matt Wallace, is also in action as the World No.115 looks to continue his ascent up the world rankings that was also helped by a tie for seventh in last month’s Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course.
However, considering the relatively weak field and his amazing form over the last 12 months, it is hard to look beyond Rahm as the likely winner this week.
Players are competing for a $7.7m purse, an increase of $400,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will earn $1.386m.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Mexico Open.
Mexico Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,386,000
|2nd
|$839,300
|3rd
|$531,300
|4th
|$377,300
|5th
|$315,700
|6th
|$279,125
|7th
|$259,875
|8th
|$240,625
|9th
|$225,225
|10th
|$209,825
|11th
|$194,425
|12th
|$179,025
|13th
|$163,625
|14th
|$148,225
|15th
|$140,525
|16th
|$132,825
|17th
|$125,125
|18th
|$117,425
|19th
|$109,725
|20th
|$102,025
|21st
|$94,325
|22nd
|$86,625
|23rd
|$80,465
|24th
|$74,305
|25th
|$68,145
|26th
|$61,985
|27th
|$59,675
|28th
|$57,365
|29th
|$55,055
|30th
|$52,745
|31st
|$50,435
|32nd
|$48,125
|33rd
|$45,815
|34th
|$43,890
|35th
|$41,965
|36th
|$40,040
|37th
|$38,115
|38th
|$36,575
|39th
|$35,035
|40th
|$33,495
|41st
|$31,955
|42nd
|$30,415
|43rd
|$28,875
|44th
|$27,335
|45th
|$25,795
|46th
|$24,255
|47th
|$22,715
|48th
|$21,483
|49th
|$20,405
|50th
|$19,789
|51st
|$19,327
|52nd
|$18,865
|53rd
|$18,557
|54th
|$18,249
|55th
|$18,095
|56th
|$17,941
|57th
|$17,787
|58th
|$17,633
|59th
|$17,479
|60th
|$17,325
|61st
|$17,171
|62nd
|$17,017
|63rd
|$16,863
|64th
|$16,709
|65th
|$16,555
Mexico Open Field 2023
- Alexander, Tyson
- An, Byeong Hun
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bauchou, Zach
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Davis, Brian
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Dou, Zecheng
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Fernandez de Oliveira, Mateo
- Finau, Tony
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gordon, Will
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Haas, Bill
- Hahn, James
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Holmes, J.B.
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Islas, Jose Cristobal
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Jurgensen, Steve
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kraft, Kelly
- Laird, Martin
- Lamely, Derek
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lebrija, Roberto
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- McNeill, George
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Ryan
- Morales, Omar
- Murray, Grayson
- Noh, S.Y.
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Ortiz, Alvaro
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Pereda, Raul
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reifers, Kyle
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rodríguez, José de Jesús
- Roy, Kevin
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Smalley, Alex
- Smitherman, Austin
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stanley, Kyle
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Toledo, José
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Vázquez, Sebastián
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Weekley, Boo
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
How Much Does The Winner Of The Mexico Open Get?
The winner of the 2023 Mexico Open will receive $1.386m. That’s an increase of $36,000 on Jon Rahm’s prize money for his win in the 2022 tournament. The player finishing second this year will earn $839,300.
Where Is The Mexican Open Being Held?
The tournament is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta, a Greg Norman-designed course located along the Ameca River with stunning views of the Sierra Madre mountains.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
JM Eagle LA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
World No.1 Nelly Korda is part of a top-quality field as players compete for a purse of $3m at Wilshere Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'The Life We Signed Up For' Masters Champion Jon Rahm Still Tired After Augusta Win
The World No.1 has admitted he still hasn’t fully recovered after claiming victory at Augusta National
By Mike Hall • Published