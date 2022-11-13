Tony Finau Claims Dominant Houston Open Victory
The 33-year-old cruised to victory in Houston, as a final round 69 gave him a fourth PGA Tour title in his last 30 starts
Tony Finau never looked flustered throughout the final round of the Houston Open, as he cruised to a comfortable four shot victory to secure a fifth PGA Tour title, his fourth in just 15 months.
Beginning the final day, the American held a four shot advantage over Englishman, Ben Taylor. After six holes, that lead was six and, just a few holes later, with thanks to birdies on the eighth and ninth, Finau held a huge eight shot lead going in to the back nine.
However, winning is never easy, especially as Finau has missed out a few times previously. With an eight shot lead though, it was always going to be harder to lose it and, despite bogeys at the 10th, 14th and 15th, he remained five shots clear of Taylor and Tyson Alexander.
Comfortably parring the par 5 16th with a wedge in hand, Finau replicated the feat on the 17th, as he headed down the 72nd hole with a four shot advantage and no more water to deal with.
Leading the field in Driving Accuracy for the week, it was business as usual on the 18th, with his tee shot splitting the fairway and, when he found the green safely with his approach, the title was all but his. Striking his birdie putt, it finished millimetres short of the cup. Tapping in for a par, he secured yet another PGA Tour title and moves into the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings.
