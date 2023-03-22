Corales Puntacana Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Chad Ramey returns to defend his trophy as the PGA Tour heads to the Dominican Republic
While the PGA Tour’s elite compete in the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club, another tournament, the Corales Puntacana Championship, takes place in the Dominican Republic at Corales Golf Club.
Last year, Chad Ramey claimed the title ahead of Ben Martin and Alex Smalley and he returns hoping to repeat the feat. If he wins again, he will become the fourth player to successfully defend his title on the Tour this season.
That would follow the achievements of Max Homa after his Fortinet Championship win, Rory McIlroy after he retained his CJ Cup title and Scottie Scheffler, who won the WM Phoenix Open for the second time in succession last month. Martin returns hoping to improve on that runner-up position last year, but there’s no Smalley this time round.
Ramey is not the only previous winner in the field. Joel Dahmen claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in this tournament two years ago. The World No.100 has endured a difficult run since completing three successive top-10 finishes beginning with the RSM Classic last November, and he will be looking to draw on that winning feeling from two years ago to get back on track this week. Elsewhere, 2018 winner Brice Garnett also plays as he goes in search of his second PGA Tour win.
Belgian Thomas Detry is the highest ranked player at World No.82, and he will be looking to take advantage of the relatively weak field to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Despite most of the world's best players competing in Texas this week, there are two Major winners in the field – 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner. However, at World No.1170 and World No.674, respectively, they are not among the favourites to triumph this week.
In its five years, the tournament has seen three players become PGA Tour champions for the first time, and with over half of the field still looking for its first win on the Tour, there is a reasonable likelihood of another maiden winner holding the trophy aloft on Sunday.
Players are competing for a purse of $3.8m, with the winner earning $684,000 and the runner-up taking home $414,200.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$684,000
|2nd
|$414,200
|3rd
|$262,200
|4th
|$186,200
|5th
|$155,800
|6th
|$137,750
|7th
|$128,250
|8th
|$118,750
|9th
|$111,150
|10th
|$103,550
|11th
|$95,950
|12th
|$88,350
|13th
|$80,750
|14th
|$73,150
|15th
|$69,350
|16th
|$65,550
|17th
|$61,750
|18th
|$57,950
|19th
|$54,150
|20th
|$50,350
|21st
|$46,550
|22nd
|$42,750
|23rd
|$39,710
|24th
|$36,670
|25th
|$33,630
|26th
|$30,590
|27th
|$29,450
|28th
|$28,310
|29th
|$27,170
|30th
|$26,030
|31st
|$24,890
|32nd
|$23,750
|33rd
|$22,610
|34th
|$21,660
|35th
|$20,710
|36th
|$19,760
|37th
|$18,810
|38th
|$18,050
|39th
|$17,290
|40th
|$16,530
|41st
|$15,770
|42nd
|$15,010
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,490
|45th
|$12,730
|46th
|$11,970
|47th
|$11,210
|48th
|$10,602
|49th
|$10,070
|50th
|$9,766
|51st
|$9,538
|52nd
|$9,310
|53rd
|$9,158
|54th
|$9,006
|55th
|$8,930
|56th
|$8,854
|57th
|$8,778
|58th
|$8,702
|59th
|$8,626
|60th
|$8,550
|61st
|$8,474
|62nd
|$8,398
|63rd
|$8,322
|64th
|$8,246
|65th
|$8,170
Corales Puntacana Championship Field
- Alexander, Tyson
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bozzelli, Dominic
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Campos, Rafael
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Chopra, Daniel
- Clark, Wyndham
- Collins, Cougar
- Compton, Erik
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Brian
- Detry, Thomas
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Every, Matt
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gómez, Fabián
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Guerra, Juan Jose
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harrington, Scott
- Hearn, David
- Henry, J.J.
- Hickok, Kramer
- Hicks, Justin
- Hidalgo
- Portillo, Angel
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Hubbard, Mark
- Johnson, Richard S.
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Justin
- Kim, Michael
- Knox, Russell
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lebioda, Hank
- Long, Adam
- Longbella, Thomas
- Lower, Justin
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- Maxwell, Kyle
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNeill, George
- Moore, Ryan
- Murray, Grayson
- Nido, Chris
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Overton, Jeff
- Pena, Rhadames
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Ramey, Chad
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rollins, John
- Roy, Kevin
- Schmid, Matti
- Schwab, Matthias
- Silfa, Hiram
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stallings Jr., Stephen
- Stevens, Sam
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Uresti, Omar
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship Being Played?
The tournament is played at Corales Golf Club, a par 72 course designed by Tom Fazio that opened in 2010. It has six holes running along the side of the ocean and features a final three holes dauntingly dubbed The Devil’s Elbow. The last of those leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.
Who's Playing In The Corales Puntacana Championship?
Last year's winner Chad Ramey returns to defend his trophy. Two other former winners, Joel Dahmen and Brice Garnett, also play, while the highest-ranked player in the field in World No.82 Thomas Detry.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
