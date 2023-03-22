Corales Puntacana Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

While the PGA Tour’s elite compete in the WGC-Match Play at Austin Country Club, another tournament, the Corales Puntacana Championship, takes place in the Dominican Republic at Corales Golf Club.

Last year, Chad Ramey claimed the title ahead of Ben Martin and Alex Smalley and he returns hoping to repeat the feat. If he wins again, he will become the fourth player to successfully defend his title on the Tour this season.

That would follow the achievements of Max Homa after his Fortinet Championship win, Rory McIlroy after he retained his CJ Cup title and Scottie Scheffler, who won the WM Phoenix Open for the second time in succession last month. Martin returns hoping to improve on that runner-up position last year, but there’s no Smalley this time round.

Ramey is not the only previous winner in the field. Joel Dahmen claimed his maiden PGA Tour win in this tournament two years ago. The World No.100 has endured a difficult run since completing three successive top-10 finishes beginning with the RSM Classic last November, and he will be looking to draw on that winning feeling from two years ago to get back on track this week. Elsewhere, 2018 winner Brice Garnett also plays as he goes in search of his second PGA Tour win.

Belgian Thomas Detry is the highest ranked player at World No.82, and he will be looking to take advantage of the relatively weak field to claim his first PGA Tour victory. Despite most of the world's best players competing in Texas this week, there are two Major winners in the field – 2006 US Open champion Geoff Ogilvy and 2013 PGA Champion Jason Dufner. However, at World No.1170 and World No.674, respectively, they are not among the favourites to triumph this week.

In its five years, the tournament has seen three players become PGA Tour champions for the first time, and with over half of the field still looking for its first win on the Tour, there is a reasonable likelihood of another maiden winner holding the trophy aloft on Sunday.

Players are competing for a purse of $3.8m, with the winner earning $684,000 and the runner-up taking home $414,200.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $684,000 2nd $414,200 3rd $262,200 4th $186,200 5th $155,800 6th $137,750 7th $128,250 8th $118,750 9th $111,150 10th $103,550 11th $95,950 12th $88,350 13th $80,750 14th $73,150 15th $69,350 16th $65,550 17th $61,750 18th $57,950 19th $54,150 20th $50,350 21st $46,550 22nd $42,750 23rd $39,710 24th $36,670 25th $33,630 26th $30,590 27th $29,450 28th $28,310 29th $27,170 30th $26,030 31st $24,890 32nd $23,750 33rd $22,610 34th $21,660 35th $20,710 36th $19,760 37th $18,810 38th $18,050 39th $17,290 40th $16,530 41st $15,770 42nd $15,010 43rd $14,250 44th $13,490 45th $12,730 46th $11,970 47th $11,210 48th $10,602 49th $10,070 50th $9,766 51st $9,538 52nd $9,310 53rd $9,158 54th $9,006 55th $8,930 56th $8,854 57th $8,778 58th $8,702 59th $8,626 60th $8,550 61st $8,474 62nd $8,398 63rd $8,322 64th $8,246 65th $8,170

Corales Puntacana Championship Field

Alexander, Tyson

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Ricky

Bhatia, Akshay

Blixt, Jonas

Bozzelli, Dominic

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Campos, Rafael

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Chopra, Daniel

Clark, Wyndham

Collins, Cougar

Compton, Erik

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Brian

Detry, Thomas

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Grillo, Emiliano

Guerra, Juan Jose

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hickok, Kramer

Hicks, Justin

Hidalgo

Portillo, Angel

Higgs, Harry

Hoffman, Charley

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hubbard, Mark

Johnson, Richard S.

Kang, Sung

Kim, Justin

Kim, Michael

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Lebioda, Hank

Long, Adam

Longbella, Thomas

Lower, Justin

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

Maxwell, Kyle

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNeill, George

Moore, Ryan

Murray, Grayson

Nido, Chris

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Overton, Jeff

Pena, Rhadames

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Ramey, Chad

Rodgers, Patrick

Rollins, John

Roy, Kevin

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Silfa, Hiram

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings Jr., Stephen

Stevens, Sam

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Tarrio, Santiago

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uresti, Omar

Van Pelt, Bo

Van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Where Is The Corales Puntacana Championship Being Played? The tournament is played at Corales Golf Club, a par 72 course designed by Tom Fazio that opened in 2010. It has six holes running along the side of the ocean and features a final three holes dauntingly dubbed The Devil’s Elbow. The last of those leaves players with a forced carry over the Bay of Corales.